Give Your Home Office a Refresh With These EOFY Sales

If you’re looking to upgrade to a brand new laptop or refresh your home office setup with some computer accessories like keyboards, webcams and portable hard drives, then the EOFY sales are the perfect opportunity to make these changes. We’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best EOFY deals for the office, from laptops to monitors and smart lighting.
Table of Contents
Best EOFY sales for the home office
Best EOFY laptop and computer sales
- Acer: Save on select Acer laptops
- Acer Helios NEO 16 Laptop (Intel Core i7-13th Gen, Nvidia RTX 4070) – now $2,629 (down from $3,499)
- Acer Nitro 5 Laptop (Intel Core i7-12th Gen, Nvidia RTX 3050) – now $1,399 (down from $1,999)
- Acer Nitro 5 Laptop (Intel Core i5-12th Gen, Nvidia RTX 3050) – now $1,199 (down from $1,799)
- Swift GO 16 (Intel Core i7-13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 1,024GB SSD) – now $1,799.00 (down from $1,999.00)
- Swift GO 16 (Intel Core i5-13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – now $1,599.00 (down from $1,699.00)
- Amazon Australia: Save up to 54 per cent off the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of laptops, including:
- Asus ROG Strix G15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 4800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti) – now $1,555 (down from $1,999)
- Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip Gen 2 14″ Ryzen 7 5800H 16/512GB SSD AMD Radeon Laptop TN3402QA-LZ101W – now $1,488 (down from $1,699)
- Asus Vivobook Go Gen 1 E510 15.6″ FHD Intel Celeron N4500 4/128GB Laptop E510KA-EJ126WS – now $488 (down from $599)
- MSI Stealth 15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (i7-13620H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050) – now $2,392 (down from $2,899)
- MSI GF63 Thin Laptop (Intel Core i5-11th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 3050) – now $985 (down from $1,499)
- Dell: Sales across laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories
- eBay: Save on a range of work and gaming laptops, including
- ASUS Vivobook 15 Laptop – now $887.20 with the code DEOFY20 (down from $1,199)
- HP EliteBook 835 G9 13.3″ Laptop – now $1,273.95 with the code SEOFY20 (down from $2,665.95)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 – now $1,799 (down from $2,199)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 – now $2,009 with the code SEOFY20 (down from $3,299)
- MSI Vector GP77 13VG-040AU 17.3in Gaming Laptop – now $2,999 with the code YIPPEE10 (down from $4,099)
- The Good Guys
- Asus Vivobook 15.6″ Laptop (i5, 16GB, 1TB ) – now $899 (down from $1,199)
- HP 14″ Celeron Laptop – now $399 (down from $529)
- HP 15.6″ Laptop (i5, 8GB, 256GB ) – now $749 (down from $999)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 14″ Celeron Chromebook – now $299 (down from $499)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i 11.6″ Celeron 2-in-1 Chromebook – now $374 (down from $499)
- Lenovo: Save on selected laptops and desktops with the code EOFY23
- Legion Pro 5i (16″, Gen 8, Intel Core) – now $2,449 (down from $3,499)
- Legion Pro 7i (16″, Gen 8, Intel Core) – now $3,999 (down from $5,599)
- Legion 5 Pro (16″, Gen 7, AMD) – now $$1,999 (down from $3,299)
- Legion Pro 5 (16″, Gen 8, AMD) – now $2,176 (down from $2,799)
- ThinkPad E14 (Gen 4, Intel Core, 512GB SSD) – now $1,179 (down from $2,259)
- ThinkBook 14 (Gen 4, Intel Core, 256GB SSD) – now $1,109 (down from $2,009)
- Microsoft: Save up to 15 per cent off Surface devices, including
- Surface Laptop Go 2 – now $934 (down from $1,129)
- Surface Laptop 4 – now $1,529 (down from $1,799)
- Surface Pro 9 (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – now $3,527 (down from $4,149)
- Surface Pro 9 for Business (i5-12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – now $2,206.58 (down from $2,399)
- Surface Laptop 5 for Business (i7-12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – now $2,670.51 (down from $2,899)
- Mwave: Massive savings across a range of gaming laptops and desktop PCs
- Samsung – Up to 30 per cent off on select products
Best EOFY monitor sales
- Acer: Save on select Acer monitors
- Acer 27″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $299 (down from $329)
- Acer Nitro 27″ Curved Gaming Monitor – now $299 (down from $399)
- Acer Nitro 38.5″ VA Gaming Monitor – now $599 (down from $799)
- Acer Curved 31.5″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $279 (down from $399)
- Acer E 23.8″ IPS ZeroFrame Monitor – now $149 (down from $249)
- Amazon Australia: Save up to 38 per cent off select Samsung monitors
- Samsung 32″ UHD 4K Smart Monitor – now $464 (down from $699)
- Samsung 27″ LED Curved Monitor – now $179 (down from $269)
- Samsung 24″ FHD Curved Monitor – now $159 (down from $229)
- Samsung 27″ FHD Curved Monitor – now $229 (down from $369)
- Samsung 32″ FHD Curved Monitor – now $339 (down from $429)
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of monitors, including:
- Samsung 32″ M7 Smart Monitor– now $486 (down from $649)
- Samsung 43″ M70B UHD Smart Monitor – now $666 (down from $888)
- Samsung 27″ Curved Monitor – now $179 (down from $249)
- Dell: Sales across laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories
- eBay: Save on a range of monitors, including
- ASUS 27″ WQHD Gaming Monitor – now $512.10 with the code YIPPEE10 (down from $766)
- Lenovo 21.45″ FHD Monitor – now $169 (down from $199)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i – now $999 (down from $1,299)
- Lenovo ThinkVision T25d-10 25-inch 16:10 Monitor – now $419 (down from $519)
- The Good Guys
- Lenovo 27″ FHD Monitor – now $199 (down from $249)
- Lenovo 27″ QHD Gaming Monitor – now $383 (down from $479)
- Samsung 24″ Curved Monitor – now $169 (down from $229)
- Samsung 27″ Curved Monitor – now $199 (down from $269)
Best EOFY PC accessories sales
- Big W: Up to 50 per cent off selected PC accessories
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of PC accessories, including:
- JBL Quantum Stream Microphone QSTREAMBLK – now $89 (down from $119)
- Logitech MK850 Performance Keyboard & Mouse Combo – now $119 (down from $149)
- Logitech G915 Wireless RGB Mechanical Keyboard – now $249 (down from $279)
- Logitech Signature K650 Bluetooth Keyboard – now $59 (down from $79)
- Razer Ornata V3 Gaming Keyboard RZ03-04460100 – now $89 (down from $109)
- Dell: Sales across laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories
- eBay: Save on a range of mice, keyboards and other PC accessories, including
- ASUS TUF Gaming K1 Keyboard – now $64.95 (down from $99)
- Logitech G512 Carbon RGB Tactile Gaming Keyboard– now $98.10 with the promo code YIPPEE10 (down from $218.90)
- Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Mouse – now $45 with the promo code YIPPEE10 (down from $98.90)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – now $47.20 with the code SEOFY20 (down from $139.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $155.80 (down from $269.99)
- The Good Guys
- Logitech MK220 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse – now $27 (down from $55)
- Logitech C270 HD Webcam – now $39 (down from $79)
- Logitech G502 Hero Optical Gaming Mouse – now $74(down from $129)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $89 (down from $129)
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream HD Webcam – now $99 (down from $199)
Best EOFY office gadget sales
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of PC accessories, including:
- Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers – now $119 (down from $199)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD (1TB) – now $108 (down from $158)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD (2TB) – now $188 (down from $268)
- Seagate Portable Hard Drive (2TB) – now $79 (down from $99)
- eBay: Save on a range of home office essentials, including
- ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Wireless Dual-Band 2.5G Gaming Router – now $473.98 with the code SEOFY20 (down from $799)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $71.20 with the code SEOFY20 (down from $139)
- Samsung 870 Evo 1TB 2.5″ SATA III SSD – now $105.29 with the code YIPPEE10 (down from $229)
- Seagate IronWolf 3.5″ 8TB NAS SATA 3 HDD – now $251.10 with the code YIPPEE10 (down from $640)
- Nanoleaf: Save on a range of smart lighting options, including
- Essentials HomeKit A60 | B22 Smart Bulb – now $19.99 (down from $39.99)
- Essentials Lightstrip Starter Kit (2m) – now $49.99 (down from $99.99)
- Lines 60 Degrees Starter Kit (9 Lines) – now $279.99 (down from $349.99)
- Shapes Hexagons Starter Kit (9 Panels) – now $279.99 (down from $349.99)
- Shapes Mini Triangles Starter Kit (5 Panels) – now $99.99 (down from $189.99)
- Shapes Triangles Starter Kit (9 Panels) – now $279.99 (down from $349.99)
Want more EOFY deals?
Check out more savings below: