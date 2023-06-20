‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Give Your Home Office a Refresh With These EOFY Sales

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 36 mins ago: June 20, 2023 at 2:22 pm -
Filed to:Deals
EOFYeofy 2023home office
Give Your Home Office a Refresh With These EOFY Sales
Image: iStock/visualspace
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to upgrade to a brand new laptop or refresh your home office setup with some computer accessories like keyboards, webcams and portable hard drives, then the EOFY sales are the perfect opportunity to make these changes. We’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best EOFY deals for the office, from laptops to monitors and smart lighting.

Best EOFY sales for the home office

Best EOFY laptop and computer sales

eofy laptop home office
Image: Microsoft
eofy laptop home office
Image: Lenovo

Best EOFY monitor sales

eofy monitor sales home office
Image: Samsung

Best EOFY PC accessories sales

Give Your Home Office a Refresh With These EOFY Sales
Image: Logitech

Best EOFY office gadget sales

nanoleaf smart lights
Image: Nanoleaf

Want more EOFY deals?

Check out more savings below:

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.