Aussie Broadband Scoops Up Uniti’s NBN Customers

Great news for customers of Uniti Internet. Alt intro: Bad news for customers of Uniti Internet. It’s like a choose your adventure, just the start is different and the end result is your NBN is now handled by Aussie Broadband. Oh yeah, that’s the lede here: Aussie Broadband has just scooped up all of Uniti’s NBN customers.

Brought to our attention by a notice on the Uniti website (which, side note, we think looks like a church website not a bloody telco service), Uniti finalised the deal yesterday with Aussie Broadband.

“On 31 May 2023 Uniti’s parent group Uniti Group Limited, has finalised a deal with Aussie Broadband to acquire all current NBN internet services. This means that once the migration is complete and you receive completion communications, Aussie Broadband will be your new internet service provider,” the notice reads.

“Our teams are working closely together to ensure that the transition process is as seamless and stress-free as possible. We understand that change can be difficult, but both parties are committed to making this process as smooth as possible for our valued customers.”

Change can be difficult, yes, but it’s also as good as a holiday.

The migration of Uniti NBN services to the Aussie Broadband network is scheduled to take place between June 12 and July 15. Gizmodo Australia understands that Aussie Broadband will be in contact with customers via email in the following weeks with specifics, but there will be no change in monthly price, nor your monthly billing date, when the switch to Aussie kicks in.

Your IP address will change once your service is migrated, though, but you will not have to change your modem or router.

In a statement, Aussie Broadband told Gizmodo Australia it was pretty happy with the Uniti deal.

“The acquisition is expected to bring over 15,000 customers onto the Aussie network, with migrations starting in the second half of June and being completed by mid-late July,” the telco reconfirmed via email.

“ Aussie Broadband will honour Uniti Group customers’ existing plans, including any time-limited discounts or promotions they might have on their account.”