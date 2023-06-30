Amazon Prime Day 2023 Kicks off Soon So Get Ready

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who loves a good bargain, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a pretty hard event to miss. This massive sale event is due to return in mid-July, and if previous Prime Days are anything to go by, you can expect huge discounts across major brands.

Considering the number of sales that’ll be available, it can be daunting trying to sort through all of them to find the best deals possible. That’s where we come in because we’ll have already done all of the hard work for you.

Here’s everything you need to know about picking up some of the best PC, tech and gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Launched in 2015, Prime Day is Amazon’s big sales event. Originally created as a celebration of the online retailer’s 20th anniversary, Prime Day has become an annual tradition, with Amazon offering some massive bargains across a huge range of products and big-name brands.

To get these deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If you’re not keen on having another subscription and are smart about your timing, you can grab these Prime Day deals and cancel your Prime membership before you’re charged the monthly fee of $9.99. If you do plan to stick around with a Prime membership for the long run, grabbing an annual subscription for $79 is much better value.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

In Australia, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is set to officially start at 12am (AEST) Tuesday, July 11. The event will then run for the following 48 hours, ending at 11:59am (AEST) Wednesday, July 12.

However, due to Amazon’s many global stores, Australian shoppers will still be able to snag international deals up until 5pm (AEST), July 13. That means you’ll have 65 hours to grab your fill of bargains.

If you’re worried about missing some of the biggest and craziest deals on the day, don’t stress. We’ll have done the hard work for you and rounded those bargains up into one convenient place.

What deals can we expect during Prime Day 2023?

While we don’t know what the exact deals during Prime Day 2023 will be, Amazon has confirmed a few participating brands ahead of the sale event. These brands include Bose, Casio, Delonghi, Ecovacs, Lego, Miele, Nintendo and Samsung. Some of these deals will most likely only be available to Prime members, so make sure you’ve signed up for a membership beforehand.

If you want to make sure you don’t miss out on any bargains, we recommend making a dedicated Prime Day Wishlist and turning on “Deal Notifications” in your account settings, so you’ll be alerted when specific products go on sale.

You can follow Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals here.