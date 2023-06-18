All of Netflix’s Nerdy Announcements at Tudum 2023

Netflix had its annual Tudum 2023 event, which highlighted the streamer’s upcoming slate of media for the remainder of 2023 and well into 2024. During the livestreamed presentation in São Paulo, Brazil, Netflix gave first looks at upcoming series like its live-action adaptations of Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece along with new looks at incoming seasons of The Witcher and Wednesday. We’ve got you covered on all the fun, nerdy stuff shown during the event, and let us know in the comments below what you’re looking forward to out of all these.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix has been promising that the live-action Avatar would be “coming soon” for a while now. Having built out the cast for season one, the streamer debuted first looks for Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), Zuko (Dallas Liu), and Sokka (Ian Ousley). The eight-episode first season will cover season one of Nickelodeon’s anime series, wherein Aang is the only person who can master all four elements of water, fire, earth, and air. Beyond the cast photos, Netflix offered a title treatment for the series, which shows the symbols for the four elements and nothing else.

Avatar: The Last Airbender comes to Netflix sometime in 2024.

One Piece

Based on the beloved, very long-running manga by Eichiro Oda, One Piece sees Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) build himself a crew to become King of the Pirates in search of a legendary pirate treasure. The first season is meant to cover the series’ “East Blue Saga,” which introduces us to the starter version of the Straw Hat pirates: vice-captain/swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu Maeda), navigator Nami (Emily Rudd), cook Vinsmoke Sanji (Taz Skylar), and marksman Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson). Tudum 2023 brought our first look at the series.

One Piece will hit Netflix on August 31.

The Three-Body Problem

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss are back, and their first post-HBO project is an adaptation of Liu Cixin’s popular sci-fi novels. With co-showrunner Alexander Woo, the upcoming show focuses on Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao), a scientist in 1960s China who transmits Earth locations to aliens. Because it takes the aliens so long to reach the planet, different factions of humanity spent decades since both preparing for invasion and hoping for the aliens to arrive and fix the human race’s many, many problems.

Also starring Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, and Eiza Gonalez, The Three-Body Problem will premiere on Netflix in January 2024.

The Witcher

Henry Cavill’s final turn as Geralt of Rivia is a few weeks out, and Netflix is continuing to hype up its leading man’s departure, especially at Tudum 2023, where it showed off a new clip. In the action-heavy clip above, Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer and their allies do what they do best and slay…monsters.

Part one of The Witcher’s third season premieres on June 29, with part two on July 27.

Cobra Kai

The sixth and final season of the popular Karate Kid spinoff halted production in May because of the WGA Strike. But the cast and crew got together for a behind-the-scenes video where they promise to deliver “the biggest, the badass-est, most amazing season of Cobra Kai yet.”

Squid Game

The popular Korean drama will be returning in the near future, and like with real life competition shows, there’ll be some old and new faces. Along with the previously announced returning cast of Lee Jung-jae (Gi-Hun), Gong Yoo (Recruiter) and Lee Byung-hun (Front Man), Wi Ha-joon will be returning as officer Hwang Jun-ho. Brand new faces include Yim Si-wan, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ha-neul, and Park Sung-hoon.

Wednesday

No footage was shown of the Addams Family series, but leading lady Jenna Ortega and other members of the cast such as Emma Myers (Enid) and Joy Sunday (Bianca) offered up some interesting teases of what’s to come in season two. Namely, we’ll be seeing at least one extended member of Wednesday’s family. As far as who it is, they were as quiet as Thing.

Rebel Moon

After Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder’s sticking with Netflix for his upcoming project. The two-part sci-fi action epic stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, a woman looking to recruit warriors to help her save the moon of Veidt from the army of the Mother World. Like with Cobra Kai, the Tudum 2023 video for Rebel is more of a behind the scenes look rather than a capital-T trailer, but still has enough interesting tidbits to tide folks over until full-blown footage is revealed.

Also starring Ray Fisher, Djimon Honsou, and Michel Huisman, the first Rebel Moon movie will premiere on December 22.

Stranger Things

Netflix’s sci-fi horror drama isn’t filming right now on account of the WGA Strike. Still, there was a little bit of info about the show’s final season — namely that Terminator’s Linda Hamilton has been cast in a currently undisclosed role.