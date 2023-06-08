Adult Swim Drops a New Venture Bros. Movie Trailer — and a Release Date

Not long after we learned Adult Swim’s intriguing title for its much-anticipated Venture Bros. movie — The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart — and glimpsed its first trailer, we now have a brand-new peek and a release date. It’s a good day to be a fan of subversive superheroes!

The release dates: digitally on July 21, Blu-ray on July 25. And here’s the excellently fun trailer.

The official description tells us “Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, the Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.” As that new trailer especially demonstrates, all of this will include plenty of fan-favourite faces (of the hero, villain, and total buffoon variety). There’s a huge voice cast for this one, including returning talent James Urbaniak as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch.

Other performers include Nina Arianda as Mantilla, Clancy Brown as Red Death, John Hodgman as Snoopy, Hal Lublin as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi as Dr. Orpheus, J.K. Simmons as Ben, and Dana Snyder as the Alchemist.

Here’s a look at the box art as well! Special features include commentary by co-creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer, who will also have a segment answering fan questions, and “Hodgman and Friends,” a featurette with John Hodgman talking with Publick and Hammer “to learn more about the making of Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart and untold tales about their series.”

Image: Adult Swim

The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart will be available to purchase digitally on July 21; it hits Blu-ray Disc on July 25. Before that, you can cram in all you need to know about the series ahead of the movie with The Venture Bros.: The Complete Series, featuring all 82 episodes from all seven seasons, which hits digital and DVD June 20.