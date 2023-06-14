A Bambi Live-Action Movie Is in the Works to Make Us Relive Childhood Trauma

It was only a matter of time before we got to see Bambi’s mum die in ‘live-action’ glory.

Deadline reports that Disney has officially started getting together a team to make audiences cry and traumatize a new generation with a Bambi adaptation from Oscar-winning Women Talking filmmaker Sarah Polley.

Bambi follows the trend of Disney classics getting the live-action treatment — something that seems unlikely to subside anytime soon after the recent success of The Little Mermaid, and a list of upcoming titles like the Rock’s Moana project.

We’re guessing Bambi will be a hybrid live-action CGI creation like Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book, where the hunter might be the only human live-action element along with the foliage of the forest.

News first came of a Bambi remake in 2020, with writers Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer attached. It will be interesting to see if Polley will be directing from their script, or if Disney is waiting to have her take over scripting duties depending on the writer’s strike currently in progress.

If Bambi is being remade in live-action, it’ll join a long list of remakes Disney has been producing with life-like depictions instead of classic 2D Disney animation. Other films remade in CGI include Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, Lady and the Tramp, Mulan, Cruela, Pinocchio, and Peter Pan and Wendy.

Whether or not the film will go through theatres or go straight to Disney+, we’ll have to wait and see. Keep in mind that Disney recently pushed back a bunch of projects, so it could be a while before we see the Bambi remake.

Other planned remakes include Snow White, Lilo and Stitch, Hercules, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Sword in the Stone, Robin Hood and The Aristocats.