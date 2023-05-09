Three MG4 EVs Are Coming to Australia, One is Pretty Darn Cheap

MG has revealed how much the MG4 will cost in Australia across three models, following its reveal in March 2023.

The pricing is on par with the disappointing 2022 ZS EV, though with a much greater range across all three vehicles. At the price point of the cheapest MG4, the company is set to retain the ‘cheapest EV in Australia’ crown (at least until the GWM Ora arrives).

Let’s get you up to speed.

The MG4: models and range expectations

The MG4 in Australia will be available in three configurations with two different battery sizes, and while the mid-level ‘Essence’ model had its range and pricing confirmed in April, as an earlier version of this article reflected, local specs for the other two models have only just been confirmed as of May 9. Each model is only available in RWD, with white, blue, metallic Black, metallic Grey, tri-coat red, orange and silver exterior colours available.

Starting off is the MG4 Excite, which offers the most basic features of the series and a 450km WLTP range, with a 64kW battery, 17-inch alloy wheels, black fabric upholstery and MG Pilot (which includes features like adaptive cruise, emergency braking and lane assistance). It also comes with a 10-inch infotainment system, Apple Carplay/Android Auto support and a four-speaker audio system. MG claims that the 64kW battery can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 28 minutes with a 150kW charger.

The MG4 Essence (64kW) will ship with the same MG Pilot features as the Excite, but will also come with blind spot detection, 18-inch alloy wheels, door open warnings, driver attention alert, high-beam assistance, app connectivity, lane change assistance and rear cross-traffic alerts. A 360-degree camera is also packed in. Its maximum range is 435km WLTP, just short of the Excite’s maximum range. Essence models also ship with synthetic leather interiors.

The more expensive Essence model, separated by battery capacity (77kW) and not a different name, is set to have a WLTP range of 550km.

Additionally, an AWD ‘X-Power’ model is under consideration to join the range in the second half of 2022.

It looks just as nice inside.

MG4 Australian prices and release date

Here’s what each model of the MG4 will cost in Australia before state taxes:

MG4 Excite 64kW : $44,990

: $44,990 MG4 Essence 64kW : $47,990

: $47,990 MG4 Essence 77kW: $55,990

With prices and range expectations as high as what MG is offering with the MG4, it’s likely that the brand will be quite popular among budget-conscious electric vehicle buyers.

All cars in the MG4 series will be available through MG directly via its website. It’s expected that each model will be available in the third quarter of 2023.

This article has been updated since it was originally published.