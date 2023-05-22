Wes Anderson’s Star-Studded Sci-Fi Film Asteroid City Looks Extremely Wes Anderson-y

Three new Asteroid City clips have been released, and each one shows Wes Anderson at his Wes Anderson-est. The director is treading new genre ground with a sci-fi film, and the results are strange and evocative (was Isle of Dogs sci-fi or fantasy? Who’s to say; genres are fake marketing tools anyway). Close, centered shots on actors; low-light pastels; a fashion sense that winks at the ‘50s but doesn’t quite establish itself. Watch below.

Asteroid City takes place in a fictional desert town as the Junio Stargazer and Space Cadet convention for children is interrupted by “world-changing events,” which likely hint at first contact. It sounds absurdist to the extreme, and even Anderson’s favourite stars aren’t exempt from the tongue-in-cheek satire.

The stars in question include Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum. Whew. A lineup.

Asteroid City opens in theatres on June 23.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.