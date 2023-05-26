Updates From Transformers, Riverdale, Project Hail Mary, and More

I cannot believe that Morning Spoilers is how I find out that Dylan O’Brien is coming back to the big screen, but here I am, a fool for this silly actor who I think is neat (He’s going to be in Caddo Lake, FYI). Also, I want to point out that Silo, legitimately one of the best sci fi shows airing right now, has been renewed for a second season! Citadel, an expensive and charmless spy-fi thriller, also gets renewed. Good for Priyanka Chopra-Jonas. She deserves better, but… fine. Also, Marvel gets cute in the community notes. Open the first page of your book, spoilers, lets start at the top.

Project Hail Mary

THR reports Phil Lord and Chris Miller are attached to direct Project Hail Mary, a film adaptation Andy Weir’s 2021 novel in which “a lone astronaut travels to another star on a mission to save Earth” after the sun begins to dim. Starring Ryan Gosling, the outlet notes much of the movie’s Drew Goddard-penned script “features Gosling’s character, Ryland Grace, alone on a spaceship with no one to talk to. But the key emotional relationship in the film will be between Ryland and an alien, one much easier to describe in a novel than depict onscreen. He speaks through musical tones, not language — and won’t have a cute cuddly face (no Baby Yoda toys to sell on this one).”

Companion

THR also reports Jack Quaid has signed on to star in Companion, an upcoming sci-fi thriller at New Line from director Drew Hancock. Though details on the plot are currently under wraps, Barbarian director Zach Cregger is attached to produce.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1

IGN additionally reports Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1 will be the longest entry in the franchise at 2 hours and 36 minutes long.

IGN can exclusively reveal that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will have a runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes without credits, making it the longest Mission: Impossible movie yet. https://t.co/AjbB8Byjhp pic.twitter.com/gJbdPLCzgu — IGN (@IGN) May 25, 2023

Caddo Lake

According to Bloody-Disgusting, the M. Night Shyamlan-produced Caddo Lake has been rated “PG-13″ for “some disturbing/bloody images, thematic elements, and brief strong language.” Dylan O’Brien, Eliza Scanlen, Lauren Ambrose, Eric Lange, Sam Hennings and Diana Hopper are attached to star.

Transformers One

Transformers One, the upcoming animated movie, has been bushed back two months and will now release September 13, 2024.

[Deadline]

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Relatedly, the cast and crew of Rise of the Beasts discuss filming at Machu Picchu in a new featurette.

The Flash

Barry Allen enters Michael Keaton’s Batcave in a new clip from The Flash.

WATCH:

“I’ll help you get to Superman… then, you’re on your own.” Michael Keaton’s Batman makes his grand entrance in this exclusive clip from DC’s #TheFlash, only in theaters June 16.

Get tix now at Fandango https://t.co/4YI8ma1zhI pic.twitter.com/mdzGHksQ85 — Fandango (@Fandango) May 25, 2023

Silo

According to Spoiler TV, Apple has officially renewed Silo for a second season.

Citadel

Citadel has additionally been renewed for a second season at Amazon Prime.

[Deadline]

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew shares “a sweet moment” with Ace in the synopsis for her June 14 episode, “The Danger of the Hopeful Sigil.”

FEELINGS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) share a sweet moment while working together to find a way to break the curse. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Jean (guest star Erica Cerra (Supernatural, The 100) continue growing closer, but a recent conversation leaves him with an unsettled feeling. Lastly, Jesse (guest star Geraldine Chiu Snowpiercer) and Birdie (guest star Alison Thornton Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) devise a plan to teach the school bully a lesson. Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Celine Geiger & Lauren Glover (#403). Original airdate 6/14/2023.

[KSiteTV]

Secret Invasion

The official Secret Invasion Twitter page has released a gallery of new character posters with attached disinformation warnings.

Col. James Rhodes and Sonya Falsworth make major moves in #SecretInvasion. pic.twitter.com/P4XcUIoA3O — Secret Invasion (@SecretInvasion) May 21, 2023

Riverdale

Finally, Jughead is indicted in the murder of reclusive sci-fi author, Brad Raybury, in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ff7WZhRofXoWant more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.