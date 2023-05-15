Updates From The Flash, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and More

Could Venom 3 have found its villain already? Nope’s Brandon Perea hops aboard the next Twister movie. Plus, the CW teases what’s next on Superman & Lois, Riverdale, and Gotham Knights.

Spoilers away!

Twisters

Variety reports Brandon Perea has joined Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos in the cast of next year’s follow-up to Twister.

Untitled Universal Monster Thriller

Meanwhile, Deadline has word Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) will star alongside Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir and Dan Stevens in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s undisclosed Universal Monsters movie.

Venom 3

The Cosmic Circus alleges Venom 3 will film under the working title Orwell, prompting the outlet to speculate Orwell Taylor — a grieving general who wants revenge against the symbiote for killing his son — will be film’s major antagonist.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Autobots and Maximals team-up to prevent Unicron from eating Earth in two new TV spots for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The Flash

Elsewhere, The Flash ghoulishly celebrates Mother’s Day in two more TV spots.

Love to all the moms and mother figures out there this weekend. #MomsAreSuperheros Check out THE FLASH – Only in Theaters June 16. pic.twitter.com/Ze3QGmzfsm — The Flash (@theFlash) May 13, 2023

Superman & Lois

Lois investigates an old case in the synopsis for “Collision Course,” the May 30 episode of Superman & Lois.

TRUTH – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) attempts to interview Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) in the hopes of unearthing the truth about an old case, while Clarke (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to spend quality time with the boys. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin) and Jordan (Michael Bishop) find themselves at a party, where tensions between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Jordan come to a head. As Kyle’s (Erik Valdez) suspicions about a local meta-human grow, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) must juggle her personal life with a visit from the governor. Finally, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) makes a life-altering decision. Elaine Mongeon directed the episode written by Max Cunningham & Max Kronick (#310). Original airdate 5/30/2023.

[Spoiler TV]

Gotham Knights

An unspecified member of the team is “in trouble” in the synopsis for “Poison Pill,” the May 30 episode of Gotham Knights.

RACE AGAINST THE CLOCK — With one of their own in trouble, the team scrambles to find a solution before it’s too late. Elsewhere, Harvey (Misha Collins) undertakes a risky gambit to get the answers he seeks. Finally, Brody (Rahart Adams) turns to Stephanie (Anna Lore) after he stumbles upon some information involving his father Lincoln (guest star Damon Dayoub). Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara also star. Elizabeth Henstridge directed the episode written by Nicki Holcomb & Summer Plair (#110). Original airdate 5/30/2023.

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Jughead and Tabitha solve a mystery regarding the reclusive sci-f author, Brad Rayberry, in the synopsis for “American Graffiti,” the May 31 episode of Riverdale.

THE MYSTERY OF BRAD RAYBERRY — Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) team up to investigate a mystery involving Brad Rayberry. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) asks Toni (Vanessa Morgan) if she can attend an afterschool book club with her and other Black students. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) ask Archie (KJ Apa) and Reggie (Charles Melton) out on a double date, and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) prepares for his first big gig. Casey Cott also stars. Kevin Sullivan directed the episode written by Nate Burke & Sam Rubinek (#710). Original airdate 5/31/2023.

[KSiteTV]

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew investigates a string of grave robberies in the synopsis for her May 31 episode, “The Dilemma of the Lover’s Curse.”

SEASON PREMIERE – Season Four begins as Nancy (Kennedy McMann) launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen – or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town’s past have returned to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace (Alex Saxon), the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson’s (Riley Smith) newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace – whose own heart may be tempted by a new relationship too. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau (#401). Original airdate 5/31/2023.

[Spoiler TV]

Yellowjackets

Finally, the cops come for Shauna in the present, while the 90’s crew draw straws to decide who’s next in the trailer for “It Chooses,” this week’s episode of Yellowjackets.

