Every Sci-Fi, Action, Horror, and Fantasy Movie Headed Our Way This Year

The last few years have been chaotic, especially when trying to keep track of when movies are premiering. But, the COVID-induced fog has settled and we have somewhat of a clear picture when it comes to the upcoming movies coming out in Australia in 2023.

From Marvel and Disney to Warner Bros, Paramount, Universal, Blumhouse and everything in between, here are the movies coming out in 2023, the ones confirmed as upcoming for fans of sci-fi, horror, adventure, action and all things superhero in Australia.

Movies coming out in 2023 in Australia

Let’s start at the top, with everything that came out in January.

Movies that came out in January 2023

Movies that came out in February 2023

Movies that came out in March 2023

Movies that came out in April 2023

Super Mario Bros. in cinemas now

in cinemas now The Pope’s Exorcist in cinemas now

in cinemas now Evil Dead Rise in cinemas now.

New movies coming out in May 2023

New movies coming out in June 2023

New movies coming out in July 2023

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (part 1) on July 13

on July 13 Coyote vs ACME on July 20

on July 20 Barbie on July 20

on July 20 Oppenheimer on July 20

on July 20 Haunted Mansion on July 27.

New movies coming out in August 2023

Gran Turismo on August 10

on August 10 Chevalier on August 10

on August 10 Asteroid City on August 10

on August 10 Haunted Mansion on August 31

on August 31 The Equalizer 3 on August 31.

New movies coming out in September 2023

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (animation) on September 7

(animation) on September 7 The Nun 2 on September 7

on September 7 Untitled A Quiet Place on September 13

on September 13 A Haunting in Venice on September 14

Challengers on September 14

Blue Beetle on September 14

on September 14 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (animation) on September 14

(animation) on September 14 Untitled DC film on September 21

film on September 21 Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie on September 28

New movies coming out in October 2023

True Love on October 5

on October 5 The Exorcist: Believer on October 12

on October 12 Five Nights At Freddy’s on October 26.

New movies coming out in November 2023

Blade on November 2

on November 2 Dune Part 2 on November 2

on November 2 The Marvels on November 9

on November 9 Trolls Band Together on November 30.

New movies coming out in December 2023

Wonka on December 14

on December 14 Untitled Star Trek film on December 21

film on December 21 Star Wars Rogue Squadron on December 21

on December 21 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 26

on December 26 Wish on December 26.

What’s releasing in 2024?

Night Swim on January 4

on January 4 The Tiger’s Apprentice on January 11

on January 11 Wise Guys on February 1

on February 1 Elio on February 29

on February 29 A Quiet Place: Day One on March 7

on March 7 Untitled Godzilla Vs. Kong on March 14

on March 14 Disney’s Snow White on March 21

Mickey17 on March 28

on March 28 Kung Fu Panda 4 on March 28

on March 28 Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim on April 11

on April 11 Captain America: A New World Order on May 2

on May 2 Furiosia on May 23

on May 23 Planet of the Apes on May 23

on May 23 The Watchers on June 6

on June 6 If on June 6

on June 6 Inside Out 2 on June 13

on June 13 Despicable Me 4 on June 20

on June 20 Mission Impossible 8 on June 27

on June 27 Untitled Transformers animation on July 18

animation on July 18 Trap on August 1

on August 1 Speak No Evil on August 8

on August 8 Joker: Folie á Deux on October 3

on October 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on December 19

on December 19 Distant TBA

If there’s anything we learned from the last two years, it’s that release dates aren’t ever completely set in stone until you’re sitting in a seat at the cinema. So stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia and we’ll update this article as more information becomes available AND as the big production houses lock in more movies.

This article has been updated since it was first published.