Universal’s Cryptic Monster Movie Brings In Ant-Man’s Kathryn Newton & More

Directors Tyler Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin, the directing duo known as Radio Silence, have had a good run as of late with Scream 5 and Scream VI. Though they plan on returning to the series at some point, their very next project will be a Universal Monsters movie that they’re being veeeeeery secretive about, to the point where it’s not even sure which Monster they’re tackling.

That hasn’t stopped them from building out that mysterious movie’s cast. Scream VI star Melissa Barrera and Dan Stevens is headlining the movie, and now another trio of actors have joined the fray. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Universal’s brought on Will Catlett, Angus Cloud, and Kathryn Newton to play key roles in the movie. All three have popped up fairly recently: Newton showed up as Cassie Lang in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania from back in February; Catlett headlined Focus Features’ A Thousand and One from this past March; and Cloud is best known as Fez over on HBO’s Euphoria, whose third season is set to premiere next year.

While plot details of the movie are a big unknown, THR revealed that the movie had a working title of Dracula’s Daughter. It’s said that the project focused ona a group of young adults who get kidnapped, which goes very bad when it turns out one of those victims is in fact the legendary vampire’s daughter. When asked for comment by the outlet, Universal reportedly said this movie would “provides a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters.”

A movie centered around Dracula’s kid feels like it would fit the description above, but we’ll know more for sure in time. Whatever Universal’s incoming Monsters movie is, it’s currently set to release on April 19, 2024.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.