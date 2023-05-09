Tubi Is the Free Streaming Service of Your Niche Dreams

Chances are you’ve probably heard of Tubi when looking at different streaming services in Australia but have absolutely no idea what it actually is.

Well, we’re here to help answer all the questions you might have about Tubi and yes, you can use it here in Australia.

What is Tubi?

Although you might not have heard of it before now, Tubi has actually existed quietly for almost ten years in the U.S. before it launched in Australia in 2019.

Tubi is a streaming service owned by the Fox Corporation with a wide variety of TV shows and movies available in its catalogue.

However, you really shouldn’t expect massive releases like the other streaming services have, but you can expect some very niche movies and shows that you’ve probably never heard of but will have a fun time watching anyways.

The atmosphere of the platform has been likened to a bargain DVD rack and I couldn’t agree more.

How much does Tubi cost in Australia?

The best part and main selling point about Tubi is that it’s absolutely free. Yes, that’s right, you can access a whole bunch of entertainment for free.

That’s probably why most of the content is more on the low-budget, niche side, but there are still some great movies and shows on there. And it’s free, so you can’t really complain.

Tubi also doesn’t have any sign-up or subscription fees.

But how do they support themselves? Ads. The answer is always ads.

Tubi has regular ad breaks throughout the viewing of a show or movie, almost as if you were watching it on free-to-air TV.

What’s on Tubi?

As mentioned, Tubi has a whole bunch of weird, wacky, and wonderful titles across a range of genres.

Tubi actually has over 50,000 movies and TV shows from all the major studios so you’re sure to find something entertaining to enjoy.

There’s content from Warner Bros., MGM, Paramount Pictures, and Lionsgate. Think of all the B-grade movies and shows they’ve made over the years that have probably been erased from your memory, well they’re likely on Tubi right now.

However, it currently has Gone Girl which should be grounds enough for you to check it out. You can literally just press on Gone Girl and start watching it. No sign-up, log-in, or payments are needed. It feels very illegal but we can assure you it’s not.

Canstar Blue actually made a list of the different types of movies available on Tubi, so you can check that out.

How to use it

You can access Tubi in a number of different ways.

It is available to stream on compatible devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Android mobile devices, gaming consoles, and Smart TVs.

You can also just stream straight from your web browser.