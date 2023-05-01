Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

Working from home does have its perks, but it can decrease the amount of exercise you squeeze into your day if you’re merely walking from your bed to your desk (if you even do that). A walking pad is a fantastic way to add in some more movement to your day, whether you switch it on while watching TV or take calls as you move.

This Centra electric treadmill is an affordable option to get started. It can run up to 6km/hr, comes with an app to record and track your exercise habits and since it’s so lightweight and thin, it’s fairly easy to store under your desk or couch.

Shop it here for $249.99 (down from $599).

Amazon got a great deal running on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 right now, offering 42 per cent off on its outright phones or as part of a bundle. If you want just the outright phone on its own, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, 512GB is now on sale for $1,569 (down from $2,699).

Alternatively, you can actually grab a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 bundle, featuring the Watch Pro 5 and the Buds 2 Pro in a limited number of colour options. The savings are 10 per cent off each accessory, so while the total package would cost an eye-watering $3,847 altogether, you’ll actually save $1,648 if you want to be fully immersed in the Samsung ecosystem.

Here are your choices below:

You can check out every deal at a glance here.

Take up to 17 per cent off a Kindle eReader

As we head into colder months and the nights come quicker, it’s not a bad time to invest in a Kindle eReader to keep your mind occupied. At the moment, there are two Kindle models on sale – the Paperwhite Signature Edition and the Oasis.

The Paperwhite is a step above the OG Kindle, but the Signature Edition boosts its internal storage immensely to 32GB, which translates to a lot of books! The Signature Edition also sports wireless charging and auto-adjusting brightness and warmth in its front light. It’s currently down to $249 (down from $299).

The only catch with the Paperwhite Signature Edition is that its screen-size is pretty small at only 6.8 inches. If you think you’ll be squinting at its tiny font, you might want to upgrade to the Kindle Oasis with its much larger and more comfortable 7-inch screen. It boasts the brighter screen, physical page turn buttons and shares many of the other features that come with the Paperwhite. Keep in mind, however, that its storage capacity starts at 8GB but you can choose to size up to 32GB. You can pick yours up here for $364 (down from $429).

Save on this LG monitor

The LG 29-inch UltraWide Monitor features a full HD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate and built-in speakers with stereo sound. It’s your best choice if you’re a professional or a student seeking a new screen for your WFH set-up.

It’s down to $259, from $359 right now. Pick yours up here.

It’s hard not to fall for UE’s colourful portable speaker range. Not only do they boast killer sound and an attractive design, but they’re all lightweight, portable and waterproof so you can take them with you everywhere you go – from the shower to the pool.

Right now, UE’s lagoon blue Boom 3 speaker is on sale for 42 per cent off. So grab this deal before it disappears. The Boom 3 range exclusively offers 360-degree balanced sound and deep bass, a one-touch play/pause/skip button and it even floats. Shop it here for $145 (down from $229).

Alternatively, the Wonderboom 3 is also on sale for $98 (down from $149.95). It’s a smaller, more comfortable to grip speaker with close to identical features – but for a more affordable price. Grab yours here.

If it’s about time that you upgraded your vacuum cleaner in favour of a new one, this Dyson sale has got you covered. Featuring up to 40 per cent off its bestselling stick vacuums, there’s an option no matter your budget.

You can also grab a Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifying fan for $99 (RRP $799) if you purchase the Dyson Gen5Detect Complete. This Dyson fan is perfect as we’re going into winter, seeing as it can function as a heater that blasts warm, purified air at you while you relax on the couch. And when summer comes around again? No need to tuck it away, you can take advantage of its cooling settings as well. Check out the deal here.

You can shop Dyson’s sale here.

Ski season is almost upon us, so it’s time to stock up on all of your winter essentials. While you can always rent some snow clothes, you can’t always rent an action camera to capture all your fun on the slopes. That’s why we think it’s worth jumping on this GoPro HERO11 deal while you can.

The GoPro HERO11 Mini is rugged, waterproof and has a simple on/off recording button so you can switch it on at the drop of a hat. Its updated image sensor can capture steady and stunning video up to 5.3K thanks to its Hypersmooth 5.0 stabiliser. Just make sure you don’t forget to pick up your accessories before you check out.

Shop it here for $549 (down from $649.95).

Save up to 50 per cent off HP laptops, monitors and printers

HP’s throwing a bonza of a sale right now, with plenty of deals that will appeal to students and business owners. You can even score 50 per cent off printers when you buy a laptop or monitor. Alternatively, if you’re just after a fancy PC and monitor combo, nabbing any HP laptop with net you a solid 25 per cent off select monitors.

If you’re a student, you can save up to 30 per cent when you sign up for an HP account using your edu.au email. To take advantage of this offer, head here. However, small business owners can also relieve up to 15 per cent off a range of business tech by heading here instead.