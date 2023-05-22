TikTok Users Can Apply to Make $US1,000 ($1,388) to Watch Trending Content

Watching endless TikTok videos will become a lucrative pastime for the three social media users who land a job that will pay them to continuously scroll through the app. Ubiquitous, an influencer marketing agency, announced it will pay $US100 ($139) per hour for successful applicants to scroll through TikTok for 10 hours straight searching for “emerging trending topics.”

The job was posted on the Ubiquitous site and advertises the position as The TikTok Watchdog Job 2.0. The company says it’ll select three applicants who will receive $US1,000 ($1,388) each, saying, “You probably already watch TikTok — why not get paid to do it?” The job listing says to apply, individuals need to write a 50 to a 100-word paragraph describing why they are the best person for the job and says applicants need to have a TikTok account and be familiar with the app, must have “an eye for trends,” and must be at least 18 years old. The deadline to apply is May 31, 2023.

Ubiquitous markets itself as influencer marketing, saying on its site that the company “is the best way to grow your business and reach the next generation of consumers.” It continues, “We work directly with a massive network of creators to deploy the most viral, compelling, & data-driven influencer marketing campaigns.”

The company pushed a similar job listing in October of last year, but at a considerably lower price, offering $US50 ($69) per hour for someone to watch TikTok videos for 12 hours. The selected individual also received a $US50 ($69) Uber Eats gift card, a $US50 ($69) Target gift card, a flexible mobile phone holder, a 12-inch ring light, and a tripod.

The people hired for this job listing will be notified by mail within 28 days after the deadline and will be required to “discover emerging and new trends by filling out a simple document of recurring trends they spot and follow.” The marketing company says its decision will be final and will not respond to any additional correspondence. If applying, the winner will be agreeing to their name and image being used in Ubiquitous’ promotional material.

Ubiquitous’ job listing comes as TikTok’s userbase continues to grow and an Insider Intelligence forecast revealed that TikTok’s current number of users is roughly 843.3 million worldwide and found the majority are between the ages of 25 and 54 spend more than 45 minutes on the app each day. According to the report, TikTok will reach an estimated one billion users by 2025.

Ubiquitous did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment.