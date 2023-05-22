This Week’s Toy News Has Mechs and a T. Rex

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular round up of the coolest toy news around. This week, things get Transformers-crazy as Rise of the Beasts gets closer — and somehow even Lego Star Wars wants in on the crossover fun. Plus: cool new Jurassic Park figures recreate some iconic scenes. Check it out!

Image: Lego

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, and Boba Fett Mechs

Lego’s mechafication of popular heroes and baddies continues with a new Star Wars collection that has to make you wonder if Luke Skywalker and the Rebel Alliance would have really had a chance against Vader were he’ piloting a towering robot. The 139-piece Darth Vader mech, 138-piece Stormtrooper mech, and 155-piece Boba Fett mech feature lots of articulation through ball and socket joints, and will all be available starting on August 1 for $US16 ($22) each.

Image: Hasbro Pulse

Threezero Transformers: Bumblebee DLX Arcee

Sure, there’s good reason to complain about a Transformers figure that doesn’t actually transform. But then you look at the magnificent level of detailing on this eight-inch Arcee figure from Threezero featuring a die-cast metal frame, glowing eyes powered by LEDs, and around 60 points of articulation, and suddenly Arcee not transforming into a motorcycle seems less of an issue. The figure is available for pre-order through Hasbro Pulse for $US170 ($236), with shipping expected sometime in January of 2024.

Image: Mattel

Mattel Jurassic World Legacy Cage Storypack and Vehicle Bundle

Mattel continues to deliver an ever-growing collection of Jurassic Park toys that adult fans of the film wish had been available in toy stores 30 years ago. The Jurassic World Legacy Cage Storypack recreates the dramatic opening shots from the original film where park handlers attempt to release a velociraptor into its holding pen, only to have the animal attempt to escape its cage and make a quick meal of one of the handlers. The $US40 ($56) set comes with a raptor with glow-in-the-dark eyes, three 3.75-inch figure including Robert Muldoon, and a containment crate with a sliding door.

The Jurassic World Legacy Vehicle Bundle is instead based on Jurassic Park’s first sequel, The Lost World, and for $US54 ($75) includes a T-Rex, one of the Mercedes-Benz ML320 vehicles used to explore the second island, and a 3.75-inch Ian Malcolm figure.

Image: Hasbro Pulse

Threezero Transformers: MDLX Starscream

As much as the G1 Transformers toy line was an iconic part of the ‘80s, kids quickly learned that the robot versions of their favourite characters often looked nothing like they did in the animated series or comic books. But that’s the appeal of Threezero’s non-transforming Transformers figures. Without the engineering constraints of having the toy turn into a vehicle, Threezero can instead focus on adding incredible detailing, paint jobs, and as is the case with this 7.8-inch Starscream, over 50 points of articulation for ultimate posability. The figure is also made from a mix of “Die-cast Zinc Alloy and engineering-grade plastics” which explains why it’s currently available for pre-order through Hasbro Pulse for $US120 ($167), with shipping expected in February of 2024.

Image: Ninebot

Segway GoKart Pro Optimus Prime Limited Edition

With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hitting theatres early next month, the brand collaborations are already out in full force, with Ninebot, the company who now owns the Segway branding and tech, rolling out an Optimus Prime-themed version of its Segway GoKart. No, the GoKart doesn’t transform into anything, but it’s got a flashy blue and red paint job a la the leader of the Autobots, and using a Ninebot S MAX Power self-balancing scooter attached to the back, it can hit a top speed of over 39 km/h and carry passengers up to 220 pounds. It’s available for pre-order now through the Segway online store for $US2,300 ($3,193), with shipping expected to start on July 1.