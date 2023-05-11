The Walking Dead: Dead City Apes Escape From New York in New Trailer

The Walking Dead may be over, but AMC’s spin-off series Dead City will continue the adventures of frenemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in a post-apocalyptic version of Manhattan that evokes a certain John Carpenter classic… except with zombies packed in among the sinister dregs of humanity.

Check out the new trailer below, featuring key art that not-so-subtly rips off the iconic poster for Escape From New York, in case you didn’t already pick up on the intended vibes here.

Was that a zombie rat king? That’s one thing Snake Plissken never faced, at least. Here are some new images courtesy of AMC:

Image: AMC

Image: AMC

Image: AMC

Image: AMC

The cast also includes Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek, and the showrunner is The Walking Dead veteran Eli Jorné. The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres June 18 and 10:00 pm ET on AMC and AMC+; subsequent episodes will have an airtime of 9:00 pm. Later this year, the next entry in AMC’s Walking Dead Universe series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, follows Norman Reedus’ fan-favourite character to France (somehow).

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.