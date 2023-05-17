The New Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 Trailer Is Action-Packed to the Max

Even before Top Gun: Maverick became the blockbuster it turned out to be, Paramount Pictures went all in on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1. Every screen playing Maverick also had the trailer for Mission attached to it, meaning audiences have been waiting almost a year to see what Ethan Hunt is up to these days. And now that wait is almost over.

Mission Impossible 7, called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 opens in theatres July 12 and a brand new trailer, the first one since last year, is finally here. In it, you’ll see everyone’s favourite former IMF agent (Tom Cruise) along with returning cast members Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. They’re joined by newbies such as Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and many more. Check just some of them out in the latest, epic trailer from the minds of Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie.

Even with that Mission Impossible 7 trailer you don’t quite know exactly what’s going on in the movie. Like, why does Ethan need to jump off that cliff when he’s also looking for some kind of key? We don’t know. What we do know is that this movie was originally announced in 2019 for a 2021 release date and, because of covid and several other factors, we’re just now, in 2023, getting to see it. That’s a long time to make a movie but at least we also get a second movie out of it. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part II, which wraps up this story — and maybe Ethan Hunt’s story entirely — is on the way on June 24, 2024. We wouldn’t be surprised if a trailer or some kind of tease of that made its way out with this movie, but that’s speculative.

We’ll all find out when Mission: Impossible 7 (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1) hits theatres July 12.