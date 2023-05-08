The New Clone High Trailer Is Incredibly Horny

Everyone’s favourite clones of famous historical figures have just about thawed out after 20 years on ice and they are… incredibly horny. That’s one of the major takeaways from the latest trailer for Clone High, a modern reboot of the Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence-created series that originally ran from 2002-2003.

In that time, Lord and Miller have gone on to direct and produce some memorable movies, including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie, while Lawrence has done the same on TV, creating and co-creating shows like Scrubs and Ted Lasso. Now, two decades after their irreverent animated series originally went off the air, it’s back in real-time. The story too picks up 20 years later, which you can see in this brand-new trailer.

So not only do you get a better sense of what, exactly, is going on in this new and updated version of Clone High, you see what we mean by horny. JFK literally tries to shoot nails from his crotch. It’s bonkers.

And while the original voice cast is returning (Will Forte as Abe, Nicole Sullivan as Joan, Phil Lord as Scudworth, Chris Miller as JFK and Mr. B, Christa Miller as Candide Sampson, Donald Faison as George Washington Carver, and Judah Miller as Scangrade) there’s a whole new voice cast too. Among the highlights are Ayo Edebiri as Harriet, Kelvin Yu as Confucius, Sam Richardson as Wesley, Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles, Al Madrigal as Frederico, Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil and, intriguingly… Michael Bolton as Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering, and Steve Kerr as Steve Kerr. Do we smell some kind of Chicago Bulls/Golden State Warriors joke?

Find out on May 23 when the first two episodes of Clone High arrive on HBO Max. Two new episodes will then drop each Thursday beginning June 1, culminating in the season finale episodes on June 22.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.