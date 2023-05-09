The Folio Society’s Pet Sematary Edition Somehow Makes Stephen King Even Scarier

Released in 1983 — following titles like Carrie, ‘Salem’s Lot, The Shining, The Stand, The Dead Zone, Firestarter, Cujo, and that same year’s Christine — Pet Sematary only helped burnish Stephen King’s reputation as America’s most terrifying author, and the book’s capacity for causing nightmares only increased with Mary Lambert’s 1989 film adaptation.

To mark Pet Sematary’s 40th anniversary, the Folio Society is releasing a new edition featuring 11 genuinely chilling illustrations by Edward Kinsella, as well as “an eerie endpaper design featuring a spiral of epitaphs taken from the Pet Sematary itself.” The release is part of the Folio Society’s Summer Collection titles, which also include Anthony Burgess’ A Clockwork Orange and Earthsea series entry Tehanu by Ursula K. Le Guin, among others.

Click through the gallery for a look at Kinsella’s Pet Sematary artwork and the book’s design — featuring Church the cat rendered in blood-red and with eyes so haunting you’ll be convinced, yet again, that raising the dead (even, say, a traffic-oblivious toddler) is probably the worst idea anyone ever had. You can pre-order a copy here.

Discovering the Pet Sematary

Image: © Edward Kinsella, 2023/Folio Society

That feeling when you realise moving to a cursed patch of rural Maine was maybe not the best choice for you or your family.

Victor Pascow’s ghost

Image: © Edward Kinsella, 2023/Folio Society

Here’s someone who died a horrible death but would dearly like to continue that conversation you were having just beforehand.

A terrifying kite

Image: © Edward Kinsella, 2023/Folio Society

Even this moment of seemingly rural bliss has a dark shadow over it.

Absolutely not

Image: © Edward Kinsella, 2023/Folio Society

Step aside, Pennywise. This guy’s tongue is somehow even more alarming than yours.

Title page

Image: © Edward Kinsella, 2023/Folio Society

Beware the trucks.

Binding design

Image: © Edward Kinsella, 2023/Folio Society

CHURCH!

Endpaper design

Image: © Edward Kinsella, 2023/Folio Society

Featuring epitaphs from you-know-which burial ground.