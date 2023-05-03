The Dune: Part Two Trailer Is Finally Here

The moment we’ve all been waiting for since is finally here. When Dune: Part One hit theatres, it was fantastic, but it only told half the story. Everyone who saw it immediately wanted to see what was next — and now, we can. The first trailer for Dune: Part Two has arrived, and it’s glorious.

Once again directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two continues the tale of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his time on the desert planet of Arrakis. It’s scheduled for release on November 3. Which, yes, still feel like a long time away. But this epic trailer, showing one of the biggest moments in the entire story, should hold you over. At least until a second trailer arrives.

The main part of the trailer there is fairly self-explanatory. It’s Paul attempting to ride a sandworm for the first time. In Fremen culture — the culture that Paul has adopted to survive on Arrakis — this is a huge rite of passage, and seeing him succeed brings joy to many. That’s also because many believe he could be a mythical saviour they’ve been hearing about and waiting to meet for centuries.

You also get some glimpses here of Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, the cunning daughter of the Emperor (played by Christopher Walken, who isn’t in the trailer). There’s also Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, a deadly warrior who might inherit Arrakis if his people aren’t overthrown by Paul first, and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, a Bene Gesserit who advises the Emperor.

They’re the new cast members but, as you can plainly see, Javier Bardem’s Stilgar is back, this time playing a much bigger, more important role. The same goes for Zendaya’s Chani, who was barely in the first film, as well as Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck, Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica, and more.

Basically, this time, we see Paul fulfil his destiny and get revenge for what the Harkonnens did to his family, and what may soon be, his planet: Dune.

Dune: Part Two opens on November 3. What did you think of the trailer? Tell us below.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.