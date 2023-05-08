‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Telstra Mobile Customers Hit With Morning Outage

Published 1 hour ago: May 9, 2023 at 8:56 am -
Filed to:australia
outagetelcotelstra
Telstra Mobile Customers Hit With Morning Outage
Telstra customers have this morning been complaining about an outage. Image: file photo

Telstra customers this morning took to Twitter to complain about a less-than-ideal service experience, with outages experienced across its network.

Telstra apologised for the outage, telling customers turning aeroplane mode on and off again could help get them back online.

The issues began not long after 7 am AEST, and at around 8:30 am, Telstra said it appeared that it was just customers in NSW and QLD that were affected.

DownDetector, a website that congregates user reports of outages, has been showing a steady chunk of outages since around 6:30 am. At 8:00 am, the website received 1,25 reports from Telstra customers.

In a reply to a customer, Telstra said there was no ETA at this stage for when mobile services would be back online, but it said technicians are working urgently to get everything back up and running as quickly as possible. Its website is also noting details on the outage.

telstra mobile outage
Mobile outage notice posted on the Telstra website. Image: Telstra/Gizmodo Australia

It has been months since Telstra customers were plagued by an outage, with the telco in October suffering an issue with its 4G service. Data and text was working during that outage, it was purely affecting calls. No one likes to make calls, anyway.

If you’re a Telstra customer, no one can blame you for taking the morning off (probably check with your boss first).

This article has been updated since it was first published.

