Telstra Mobile Customers Hit With Morning Outage

Telstra customers this morning took to Twitter to complain about a less-than-ideal service experience, with outages experienced across its network.

Telstra apologised for the outage, telling customers turning aeroplane mode on and off again could help get them back online.

If you’re having trouble with calls on your mobile this morning, we’re working urgently to fix it. We’re sorry to mess with the start of your day.



❗ Triple Zero and mobile data aren’t affected



✈️ Switching Airplane mode on/off can fix the issue for some customers — Telstra (@Telstra) May 8, 2023

The issues began not long after 7 am AEST, and at around 8:30 am, Telstra said it appeared that it was just customers in NSW and QLD that were affected.

📣 8:33AM UPDATE: Majority of those affected are now in NSW and QLD. Triple Zero calls continue to work where you have mobile coverage. We know you rely on your mobile and we'll keep you posted as we hear more. — Telstra (@Telstra) May 8, 2023

DownDetector, a website that congregates user reports of outages, has been showing a steady chunk of outages since around 6:30 am. At 8:00 am, the website received 1,25 reports from Telstra customers.

In a reply to a customer, Telstra said there was no ETA at this stage for when mobile services would be back online, but it said technicians are working urgently to get everything back up and running as quickly as possible. Its website is also noting details on the outage.

It has been months since Telstra customers were plagued by an outage, with the telco in October suffering an issue with its 4G service. Data and text was working during that outage, it was purely affecting calls. No one likes to make calls, anyway.

If you’re a Telstra customer, no one can blame you for taking the morning off (probably check with your boss first).

