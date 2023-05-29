Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. It’s Tuesday and it’s time to get into some tech news.

1. Twitter says its objective is to be ‘authentic and informative’

As per its agreement to be ‘transparent’, Twitter has released its annual 2022 transparency report, which outlines how the bird site is thwarting misinformation and disinformation. In the 2022 report, Twitter wrote: “Twitter’s objective is to be an authentic, informative, entertaining, and trusted platform which empowers citizens’ free speech, an essential bedrock of a functional democracy.” The 2022 report doesn’t exactly dive into how it’s combatting misinformation, but discusses how misinformation could be fought, discussing its new (bad) verification system and Community Notes. TikTok had a little more to say in its transparency report.

2. Australia may be on track for its tech job target

The Tech Council of Australia has revealed that the country is on track to create 1.2 million tech jobs by 2030, in line with the federal government’s goal. The Tech Jobs Update report found that 10,500 jobs were added in the last three months, and that since February 2023, the current country-wide tech workforce is made up of 935,000 people – 78 per cent of the 2030 target.

3. ANZ to use generative AI for code testing

ANZ has announced that it will be using AI tech to test code, while also announcing that a team will explore more use cases for the tech, as reported by itNews. “Generative AI has a range of potential benefits for ANZ and the broader industry, and we’re in the early days in our exploration of the technology,” ANZ chief technology officer Tim Hogarth told the publication. The hope is to make the engineers at ANZ “far more efficient”, according to Hogarth.

4. Google canned a second foldable

It turns out that there was originally going to be a second foldable model released alongside the Google Pixel Fold (which, since we last checked, still isn’t coming to Australia), as revealed on the Made by Google Podcast and as reported by Android Authority. Google’s head of design for hardware products Ivy Ross said on the podcast that the device was “not good enough yet”, and that the team felt it could do something better than what was out there already. I’m imagining it could have been a flip-style device, similar to the Motorola Razr, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip, but we obviously don’t know. Perhaps time will tell.

Google revealed that a second Pixel foldable was in the works https://t.co/saPx0LG6Me — Android Authority (@AndroidAuth) May 29, 2023

5. MediaTek and Nvidia are working on car tech

Reuters is reporting that Nvidia and MediaTek set to collaborate on car infotainment systems – ones that can stream video games or talk to the driver with artificial intelligence (you know, essential stuff for a car). Through the agreement, MediaTek will develop chips for automakers using Nvidia GPUs and software. “The quality, strength and positions of our two companies could give the automotive industry partners that they can build their companies on,” Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said at a Computex news conference. Nvidia has been focusing quite a bit on car tech over the past year, having shown off a cloud gaming system at CES 2023 and championing ‘omniverse’ tech with Mercedes Benz.

BONUS ITEM: We should get Telstra’s social media team to write 5 Things one day.

me if loving our free payphones was illegal pic.twitter.com/7eUX3YNLVp — Telstra (@Telstra) May 26, 2023

Have a lovely day.