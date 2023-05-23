Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hello and happy Wednesday. It’s very AI-heavy today, so let’s try get through it together.

1. Microsoft sticks Bing into ChatGPT after sticking ChatGPT into Bing

It’s been a mere 100 days since Microsoft first introduced generative AI into its Bing search engine. It feels like a dozen years, but in the last few months, Microsoft and its partner OpenAI have pressed AI hype to obscene levels. Now, events have come full circle, and the Windows maker is ready to stuff its once-derided Bing search into ChatGPT. The company announced that starting immediately, ChatGPT users who pay for Plus will gain access to built-in Bing search. This effectively means a way to connect ChatGPT to the internet without plugins, whereas by default the chatbot is unable to access current or up-to-date information from the web. Read more about it here.

2. Adobe Photoshop now with AI

Now onto a report from The Guardian which says Photoshop parent Adobe has announced it will integrate generative AI into its widely used flagship program. Per the report, the company will incorporate the generative AI product Adobe Firefly, which launched as a beta six weeks ago, creating a tool the company says will become a “co-pilot” to graphic design rather than a replacement for humans. No, definitely not trying to be a replacement for humans. I hate this noise.

Dream bigger with us. ✨ Introducing Generative Fill in the @Photoshop (beta) app – a new magical way to create extraordinary imagery from a simple text prompt, powered by #AdobeFirefly. Learn more: https://t.co/9AuYivfduj pic.twitter.com/tq21V4Szpe — Adobe (@Adobe) May 23, 2023

3. And lastly, Google

Your last bit of AI news comes from Google, via Reuters. According to the report, Google will begin experimenting with advertising within search results powered by generative artificial intelligence. For example, users can search “hiking backpacks for kids” on the new version of Google and the AI could respond with an ad for a particular backpack, along with tips for how to choose the best backpack for a child, Google said. Ugh.

4. Netflix brings password-sharing crackdown to Australia

Netflix’s crackdown on account sharing has started in Australia, following trials in New Zealand, Spain, Portugal, and Canada. The streaming giant has introduced a new feature that expects you to pay for the ability to share your Netflix account. It’s not a huge additional price, mind you, but a price increase nonetheless. Read more about it here.

5. Meta sells Giphy for a $350M loss

Meta, the company we all still call Facebook, has sold Giphy at a major loss after the UK competition regulator ordered it back in October to divest the startup over competition concerns. Giphy’s new mum, Shutterstock, said it was paying $US53 million (which is around $80 million) in cash for the .gif site, which has 1.7 billion daily users and partners, according to the ABC. Back in 2021, Bloomberg determined Giphy artificially deflated its own value (to around $US400 million) just before the buyout, in order to minimise regulator scrutiny. Unfortunately for formerly Facebook though, it didn’t work and now they’re at a very, very large loss.

BONUS ITEM: I’m back again with another Science Is Fun post because this is just so freaking cool.

Stay warm.