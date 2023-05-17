Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

1. Anthony Albanese launches a rocket

Kicking things off and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has unveiled a rocket at the Gilmour Space Technologies centre on the Gold Coast. The ‘Eris Rocket’ is Australia’s first home-grown orbital launch vehicle. “When this rocket goes into space, it will carry 300 companies with it. Australia will become the 12th country in the world to be able to have access to this technology – designed, manufactured and built right here (on the Gold Coast) and creating high-quality jobs,” the Prime Minister said.

2. Aussie Broadband backs the Gippsland Pride Initiative

Aussie Broadband, one of the largest internet providers in Australia behind Telstra, Optus, and TPG, has announced a $50,000 donation to the Gippsland Pride Initiative. The donation will go towards improving the lived experiences of LGBTIQ+ people in the area, with a focus on gender-affirming healthcare, establishing an LGBTIQ+ Health and Services Hub, and boosting education, advocacy, and employment options in the region. “As a member of that community and as someone who has experienced those challenges firsthand, Gippsland Pride’s work is critical,” Aussie Broadband’s managing director Phil Britt said. Half of the $50,000 donation is coming from Britt himself.

3. The NBN Co is on track to deliver its financial targets

The company responsible for the rollout of the National Broadband Network has announced that it’s set to deliver on its expected financial targets for the 2023 financial year. The company has announced total revenue of $3.95 billion in the nine months leading up to March 9, 2023, which is a 4 per cent improvement upon the last financial year. NBN Co said that it’s continuing to invest in improving the network to allow households and businesses to access faster speeds. Earlier this month, NBN Co’s proposed variation of its Special Access Undertaking was rejected by the ACCC.

4. Montana becomes the first U.S. state to ban TikTok

Moving overseas and Reuters is reporting that the Governor of the U.S. state of Montana has signed legislation ban TikTok from operating in the state. The law, which is expected to be appealed, is set to come into effect on January 1, 2024, and if it does come into effect, Montana will be the first U.S. state where the app has been banned. The app has faced growing controversy internationally over concerns about Chinese government influence and surveillance. In early April, the app was banned on government devices in Australia.

5. Elizabeth Holmes loses her bid to avoid prison

Staying in the U.S. and AP is reporting that disgraced CEO of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes has lost her bid to remain free from prison as she attempts to overturn her fraud convictions. The rejection comes nearly three weeks after Holmes attempted to delay the start of her 11-year sentence. A new date will soon be set for Holmes to surrender to authorities. Additionally, a separate ruling yesterday afternoon ordered Holmes to pay $US452 million in restitution to the victims of her crimes.

BONUS ITEM: The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie finally has a poster and a trailer. Perhaps we’ll learn more about the Bite of ’87 in the film.

