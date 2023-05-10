Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning, hope you’ve had a lovely start to your Thursday. Let’s jump straight in, starting with Google.

1. Artificial intelligence with a side of Google I/O

It was an early start for the team at Gizmodo Australia, with Google’s I/O developer conference kicking off at 3 am Sydney time. The focus of the two-hour event was artificial intelligence, in particular Google’s Bard platform. They’re chucking that thing into everything. But there was also some gadgets – we’re getting a new budget Pixel phone in the 7a, as well as the Google Pixel Tablet. Unfortunately, while there’s actually a Pixel Fold, it’s skipping the Australian market.

2. Technology One suffers cyber incident

Australian enterprise software firm Technology One told shareholders yesterday that it had detected an unauthorised third party in its Microsoft 365 backend environment. The company’s statement declared it had initiated its cyber response strategy, appointed third-party experts, and that it had isolated affected systems. TechOne said it reported the incident to relevant authorities but had to say it was not only complying but going “beyond its regulatory obligations”. The company is unsure at this stage of what data, if any, has been stolen.

3. Aus and NZ privacy commissioners to probe Latitude

Staying in cybersecurity and Australia’s Privacy Commissioner, alongside the New Zealand Office of the Privacy Commissioner, has commenced a joint investigation into the personal information handling practices of the Latitude group, following the cyberattack it suffered earlier this year. The investigation will focus on whether Latitude took reasonable steps to protect the personal information they held from misuse, interference, loss, unauthorised access, modification, or disclosure. It’s the first joint privacy investigation by Australia and New Zealand.

4. TIO points the finger at Telstra

The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman has named Telstra as the most complained about telco in the three months to March. The ombudsman said 40 per cent of the 17,777 complaints it received last quarter involved Telstra. Per the AFR, complaints centred largely on Telstra’s mobile services, yet the overall number of complaints about mobile services decreased in the March quarter. A Telstra spokeswoman told the publication it was making progress in reducing the overall number of complaints to the ombudsman, and that the figures were 37 per cent lower than in the same period last year and over 60 per cent lower than they were two years ago.

5. Hacker pleads guilty to hijacking celebrity Twitter accounts

Finishing things up overseas and a man accused of hacking Twitter accounts in a Bitcoin scheme pleaded guilty for his role in cyber stalking and computer hacking that exploited numerous high-profile social media accounts. The man was extradited to the U.S. from Spain last month where he awaited trial for harassing, threatening, and extorting his victims. Read more about it over here.

BONUS ITEM: This is quite funny from The Verge – it has been a long morning, folks.

Pretty sure Google is focusing on AI at this year’s I/O. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/RxlFQw2l8b — The Verge (@verge) May 10, 2023

See you tomorrow.