Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

TGIF. Let’s get into it.

1. The Google Pixel Fold is actually happening

Google really wants you to buy the Pixel Fold, and has given up on trying to keep it under wraps after so many Pixel Fold leaks. It officially announced the phone’s existence in a tweet co-opting Star Wars Day. Details are still scant, we’ll know more after Google’s I/O developer conference, which will be live-streamed at 3 am Thursday morning.

2. Law firm goes after Medibank

After commencing a class action against Optus over its data breach last month, law firm Slater and Gordon has kicked off proceedings against Medibank for its data breach. Slater and Gordon said the proceedings against Medibank are on behalf of former, existing and prospective customers whose highly sensitive personal information was compromised – and published on the internet.

3. Another Aussie delivery service collapses

It’s been a rough several months for grocery delivery apps in Australia. Just last month, MilkRun announced that it was closing down, and then, over the weekend, online marketplace for high-end restaurants and food, Providoor, closed its doors. Before this, lesser-known competitors, like Voly, Quicko and Send all folded. Now, BoozeBud is shutting up shop. BoozeBud offered online alcohol delivery nationwide, but a notice plastered on its website says it’s no longer taking orders and that administrators have been appointed.

4. Elon’s Boring Company to expand Las Vegas tunnels

Elon Musk’s other, other company drilled 12 metres under Las Vegas to build a tunnel that connects one large building with another large building. It’s called the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop and in total, it runs for around 2.7 kms. Las Vegas city officials have now approved The Boring Company’s request to expand its planned network. The LVCC will now feature a total of 69 stations and 105 kms of tunnels.

5. Microsoft opens Bing’s ChatGPT-enhanced search

Microsoft opened its ChatGPT-powered search engine to the public Thursday, removing the waitlist and likewise granting free access to its AI-enabled Edge web browser. The move makes Microsoft the first company with a major, freely-accessible AI search engine, a change that could have a dramatic impact on the future of the web. The elder tech giant beefed up Bing chat’s capabilities as well, with features including a chat history that lets the AI remember your previous conversations and a handy Bing chat tool in the Edge sidebar.

BONUS ITEM: Just a coupla long dudes hiding from the rain to make you smile.

Have a wonderful weekend.