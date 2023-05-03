Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning and May the 4th be with you today. It’s also World Password Day, but that’s got less Grogu. Let’s dive in.

1. A quantum-sized strategy for Australia

It’s 2023, decades after the term ‘quantum computing’ was first discussed. Since the 80s, Australian scientists and researchers have been pushing for a focus on the tech and while it may be quite late in the piece, late is better than never, and yesterday we finally got a National Quantum Strategy. A proper one. One that includes building the world’s first error-corrected quantum computer. Read all about the strategy over here.

2. Telcos unite to help those affected by domestic and family violence

Australian telco industry body, the Communications Alliance, has today released an updated, industry-backed guideline to help telcos better identify and support Australians affected by domestic and family violence (DVF). “Telecommunications services play a critical role in supporting people experiencing domestic family violence by providing a digital lifeline for those in need. Unfortunately, the same technology can also be used as a vehicle for abuse. This places the sector in a unique position to manage and respond to the issues,” the Comms Alliance said.

3. Australian law firm hit by ransomware attack

Over to The Guardian and the publication is reporting that Australian commercial law firm HWL Ebsworth has fallen victim to a ransomware attack, with Russian-linked hackers claiming to have obtained client information and employee data. Per the report, the ALPHV/Blackcat ransomware group posted on its website that 4TB of company data had been hacked, including employee CVs, IDs, financial reports, accounting data, client documentation, credit card information, and a complete network map.

4. Airbnb wants you to be a couchsurfer again

Airbnb has your back if you’re thinking about doing a solo trip abroad. The company announced Wednesday it’s planning to add a new tab to its rental selection called “Rooms.” Billed as a new option for solo or couple travellers looking for short-term rentals, the company wants users to stay at a locale with a host who can offer more than three hots and a cot. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told reporters at a New York City press conference there’s already 1 million private rooms available around the world just by emphasising the rental locations that already exist. It’s OG Airbnb.

5. Google rolls out passkeys

Google has announced what it calls the “beginning of the end” for passwords, rolling out a new security mechanism that it says will ultimately come to replace PWs in the years to come: the passkey. “We’ve taken a giant step forward on the journey towards a passwordless future,” Google said in a blog post. “We’ve begun rolling out support for passkeys across Google Accounts on all major platforms. This means users can now take advantage of passkeys across Google Services for a passwordless sign-in experience.”

BONUS ITEM: The Dune: Part Two trailer is finally here.

Enjoy your day!