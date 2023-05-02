‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Zachariah Kelly

Zachariah Kelly

Published 1 hour ago: May 3, 2023 at 8:57 am -
Filed to:ai
amazon primeaustraliaaustralian governmentdigital IDfederal governmentfive thingsgoogleibmmicrosoftnswtech newsvaping
Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today
Image: iStock

It’s Wednesday, my dudes. Let’s get you updated on what’s happening in the tech world.

 

1. The Federal government announces a vaping crackdown

The Guardian is reporting that the Australian government is set to ban the importation of nonprescription vaping products, including products that don’t include nicotine. Minimum quality standards are being introduced to set expectations for ingredients, colours, flavours and the amount of nicotine included. Additionally, all single-use vapes are set to be banned.

2. NSW begins to test Digital ID

Staying in Australia, and NSW has started testing its Digital ID. As reported by iTnews, the government has confirmed that the pilot had started in February 2023. The beta includes photo verification, with 36 participants involved in the test. Additionally, the government claimed that tests had achieved “more than 90 per cent satisfaction” scores among participants.

3. Google and Microsoft CEOs called to the White House to talk about AI

Moving overseas and Reuters is reporting that the bosses of Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic have been called to the White House to meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The invitation sent to the CEOs noted an expectation from U.S. President Joe Biden that companies “make sure their products are safe before making them available to the public”.

4. IBM pauses hiring to onboard AI

IBM is planning to pause or slow hiring in the coming years for roles that AI could replace. In an interview with Bloomberg, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna explained that the slowdown or freeze in hiring would affect back-office positions and departments such as HR. Krishna told the outlet that these non-customer-facing positions make up around 26,000 positions in IBM’s workforce, and said that “I could easily see 30 per cent of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period.”

5. Amazon Prime gets a price rise

The price of Amazon Prime in Australia is set to rise over the next month, from $6.99 to $9.99. The price increase will see the cost of both Amazon Prime Video, the company’s streaming service, and Amazon Prime, the company’s online shopping subscription service, go up by $3 per month. Both services are bundled under one subscription. The price increase will come into effect from June 28 for all current users and from May 24 for new subscribers.

BONUS ITEM: Just going to give you the headline for this one – Dildo Man Photographs Huge Ice Penis in Canada.

Have a lovely day.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Zachariah Kelly

Zachariah Kelly

Zachariah Kelly is a writer at Gizmodo Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.