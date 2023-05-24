Strange New Worlds’ New Trailer Teases Lower Decks Crossover Episode

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has released the first official trailer that shows the cast of Lower Decks in full, live-action glory.
Strange New Worlds follows Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Spock (Ethan Peck) and the other members of the Enterprise as they continue their exploration of the universe.
New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be available on Thursdays, beginning June 15, exclusively on Paramount+.
[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]
Read more from Gizmodo:
- Multiverse of Madness Gave Scarlet Witch the Story She Can Never Escape From
- The Halo Show Let Master Chief Have Sex, and Now the Planet’s Doomed
- Everything The Flash, Black Adam, Aquaman 2, and Shazam 2 Showed Off in New CinemaCon Footage
- Here’s Our Best Look Yet at House of the Dragon’s Royal, Scheming, and Extremely Blonde Characters
- Northman Director Robert Eggers on Mythology, Weaponry, and Naked Volcano Battles
- Why Did The Walking Dead Wait Until Its Final Season to Get Good Again?
- Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters Adds Another Immersive Layer to Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge
- What on Earth Is Going On With Star Trek: Picard’s Season 3 Cast?
- NFTs Are Here to Ruin D&D
- Stranger Things Season 4’s Big Bad Is a Dungeons & Dragons God
Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.
Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.