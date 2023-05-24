Strange New Worlds’ New Trailer Teases Lower Decks Crossover Episode

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has released the first official trailer that shows the cast of Lower Decks in full, live-action glory.

Strange New Worlds follows Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Spock (Ethan Peck) and the other members of the Enterprise as they continue their exploration of the universe.

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be available on Thursdays, beginning June 15, exclusively on Paramount+.

