Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honoured at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Star Wars Day, May 4, always brings with it lots of fun activities. This year, though, the Star Wars galaxy centered on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA — where Princess Leia herself, Carrie Fisher, was finally given a star on the iconic Walk of Fame.

Fisher sadly passed away in 2016, so the posthumous honours were handled mostly by Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, who joined her mum in the Star Wars universe in recent years, as well as Mark Hamill, who played Princess Leia’s brother Luke Skywalker in the saga. The pair got to share one last scene together in 2016’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Lourd (who wore a Princess Leia dress) and Hamill were joined by Lourd’s father Bryan Lourd as well as Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Force Awakens and Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams, and others. Droids C-3PO and R2-D2 were also there. Hamill’s speech focused on Fisher’s upbeat personality, with sentiments such as “She wouldn’t want us to be sad. She’d want us to have fun.” Lourd was a bit more emotional and sprinkled glitter on the star, in honour of Fisher’s love of glitter.

Fans who want to visit the star can find it on the south side of Hollywood Blvd., between Orange and Highland, in front of the Jimmy Kimmel Live theatre. In this slideshow, you can see more images from the event.

Lourd and a photo of her mum

Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images

Lourd throwing glitter

Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images

These are the droids she’s looking for

Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images

Better look at the Leia dress

Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images

Close up on the star

Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images

Hamill’s speech

Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images

Hamill looking suave

Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images

The star revealed

Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images

A happy daughter

Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images

Lourd and Hamill

Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images

A beautiful tribute

Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images

Lourd’s speech

Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images

Close up on Lourd

Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images

Lourd and her father

Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images

We miss you, Carrie.