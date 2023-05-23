‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Sony’s Sequel to the Popular ZV-1 Vlogging Camera Has a Wider Lens, Costs $US100 ($139) More

Andrew Liszewski

Andrew Liszewski

Published 2 hours ago: May 24, 2023 at 6:30 am -
Filed to:Aperture
bokehcameraopticsscienceofphotographysonytechnology2cinternetzv
Sony’s Sequel to the Popular ZV-1 Vlogging Camera Has a Wider Lens, Costs $US100 ($139) More
Image: Sony

There’s been some debate as to whether or not there exists enough of a market to warrant a mirrorless camera that focuses on video features targeted at content creators. But three years after the debut of the Sony ZV-1, and several other models in between, Sony is introducing an update to the original with the ZV-1 II, which features an even wider angle lens, among other requested upgrades.

Like the original, the new ZV-1 II (or ZV-1 MKII, or ZV-1M2) features a fixed lens (you’ll need to step up to the Sony ZV-E10 if you want to use your own glass) but Sony has improved its capabilities. The original offered a 24-70mm zoom range, but the new version shifts that a little lower to 18-50mm. There’s some sacrifice on the telephoto end, 70mm down to 50mm, but when zoomed out to 18mm, the ZV-1 II will now be able to accommodate more people in frame.

It’s an impressive optical feat for a camera of this size with a fixed lens, but it does come with one other sacrifice. The ZV-1 had an aperture range of f/1.8-2.8, but the ZV-1 II is now f/1.8-4, so you won’t be letting in as much light when fully zoomed in on a subject.

Image: Sony Image: Sony

The 20.1-megapixel ZV-1 II carries over a lot of the features and the same overall design of its predecessor, including a dedicated button that forces the camera to focus on objects closer to it for those making videos demonstrating products, as well as a bokeh button that stops down the aperture as far is it can go (while adjusting other settings to compensate) in order to blur out the background behind the on-camera subject.

There’s still no viewfinder, but the built-in microphone on top now offers three settings for its pickup pattern: focusing on what’s in front of the camera, what’s behind the camera, or both, which is ideal for those who like to give walking tours while carrying a camera and providing narration as to what’s being seen. It also still accommodates external microphones, but only through a 3.5mm audio jack: you can’t connect another audio source digitally, or through a wireless connection like Bluetooth.

Despite only being three years old, the original ZV-1 still relied on a microUSB port for those wanting to connect it to a computer and use the camera as an upgraded webcam for live streaming. With the ZV-1 II, that has been rectified with a USB-C port on the side of the camera.

The Sony ZV-1 II will be available starting in June for $US900 ($1,249), which is $US100 ($139) more than its predecessor.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.