Russia Claims Drone Attacks on Kremlin Were an Attempt to Assassinate Putin

Russia claims Ukraine staged an overnight drone attack to assassinate President Vladimir Putin but has provided no evidence to back up the accusation. This is the latest claim made by the Kremlin amidst what it says has been a series of attacks beyond enemy lines.

Russia said in a post on its government website that its military and special services disabled two drone attacks “aimed at the Kremlin” on Tuesday night. “We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president, carried out on the eve of Victory Day,” the site said, according to NBC News.

It said no one had been hurt by falling debris in Moscow, but added, “The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit.”

This is a video of the alleged drone attack against the Kremlin 🇷🇺. I have some serious question marks. Is it really realistic – if the drone was from far away – that no air defence could have intervened until right above the Kremlin itself? pic.twitter.com/WYRdaHPf5g — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) May 3, 2023

According to the New York Times, a Ukrainian official said Kyiv had “no information about the so-called night attacks on the Kremlin.”

