Peep Another Sneak Peek at Blue Beetle in Full Anime-Inspired Action

We’re heading into blockbuster season. The writers’ strike for a fair deal reaches the tail end of its first month. The PlayStation reveal gave us some juicy details yesterday. This morning, we’ve got new casting, a few productions underway, and a couple episode trailers. Spoilers, strap in! It’s going to be a bumpy ride.

Captain America: New World Order

According to a new report from Murphy’s Multiverse, Rosa Salazar has joined the cast of Captain America: New World Order as the Serpent Society member, Diamondback.

Deadpool 3

Filming has officially begun on Deadpool 3, according to Colossus voice actor, Stefan Kapičić, on Instagram.

🚨 Stefan Kapičić, o Colossus da atual trilogia 'DEADPOOL', confirmou em seu Instagram que a produção de 'DEADPOOL 3' começou oficialmente. pic.twitter.com/gfIKUi9jda — Multiverso Marvel Brasil 🕸️ (@MMarvelBRA) May 23, 2023

Relatedly, a new photo from Halle Berry has fans speculating Storm is additionally set to appear in the sequel.

patience takes practice 😉 pic.twitter.com/MpjSV84xuJ — Halle Berry (@halleberry) May 24, 2023

Blue Beetle

Fandango has a new look at Jaime Reyes in Blue Beetle.

It seems the Beetle is out of the bag! Xolo Maridueña stars as Jaime Reyes in #BlueBeetle, which makes its way to theaters August 18! Check out this new image from the @DCOfficial superhero film, and sign up for fan alerts today.https://t.co/H7dgmFtp6z pic.twitter.com/fKe01KWg3g — Fandango (@Fandango) May 24, 2023

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Madness

Meanwhile, the Ninja Turtles now have individual Mutant Madness character posters.

First character posters for ‘TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM’. pic.twitter.com/yBGobWpoh9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 24, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Nerdist additionally has a cool new character poster of The Spot alongside Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Man India.

Wake up babe, new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse posters just dropped https://t.co/43ByEQQyx2 pic.twitter.com/ygUDoLVBQ3 — Nerdist (@nerdist) May 18, 2023

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Unicron continues to threaten Earth in another new Rise of the Beasts TV spot.

The Flood

Alligators terrorize a flooded prison in the trailer for The Flood, available on VOD this July 14.

Devilreaux

We also have a trailer for Devilreaux, a Voodoo slasher movie boasting an extended flashback scene with Tony Todd.

Butterfly

Deadline reports Daniel Dae Kim is attached to star in Butterfly, a six-episode spy thriller at Amazon based on the Boom! Studios comic book by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett. The series will follow David Jung (Kim), “an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.” Ken Woodruff (Gotham) is attached as co-showrunner alongside novelist, Steph Cha.

The Witcher

Speaking with Netflix, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed the third season of The Witcher will introduce the series’ “ultimate villain.”

Our villain has been playing a very long game. Decades. What I love, too, is that Geralt and Yen are putting together this mystery of who their ultimate villain is.

Fear the Walking Dead

Morgan has a dark night of the soul in the synopsis for “All I See Is Red,” the June 18 episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Morgan fights his past as he and Madison race to stop PADRE’s expansion.

[Spoiler TV]

The Wheel of Time

Eight new photos from The Wheel of Time’s second season have been released to the show’s official Twitter page.

Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois doubles down on domestic drama in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Collision Course.”

Gotham Knights

Finally, Harvey Dent’s spiral into madness continues in the trailer for “Poison Pill” — next week’s episode of Gotham Knights.

