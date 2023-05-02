This Week’s Best eBay PC Deals, Featuring $325 off This MSI Gaming Laptop

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or PC accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.

We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.

Best laptop and desktop deals

Whether you’re looking for a new personal laptop or even one to complete video editing or graphic design work, you can’t really look further than Apple’s Macbook Pro. Right now, it’s on sale for almost $400 off. This model features up to 21 hours of battery life, a powerful M1 Pro chip, three thunderbolt ports and a gorgeous 16-inch liquid retina XDR display.

You can check out more laptop deals below:

Best monitor deals

A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.

If you’re going to invest in a monitor, you ought to go for gold with Samsung’s 34-inch QHD curved monitor. With its curved screen, you’ll be able to work for hours with decreased eye strain, while enjoying picture-perfect quality when watching videos or editing photos.

Best keyboard deals

Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents? The Razer BlackWidow V3 mini keyboard is a 65% sized one, which means more space to scribble down notes or accessorise your desk. But it also allows you to move your fingers across the board much more quickly and smoothly than you’d manage with a full-sized one.

Best mouse deals

The Razer Orochi V2 is a wireless gaming mouse that is lightweight and built to last. Its battery life can last up to 950 hours via Bluetooth and it can endure up to 60 million clicks. Its the perfect mouse for a marathon gamer.

Best headset deals

The headset you wear while gaming can make a big difference to the way you play. Aside from blocking out any and all outside noises, the right headset will also allow you to hear enemy footsteps from a distance or immerse yourself deeper into the world as you explore.

The best deal going for a gaming headset right now is on the Razer Opus X in bright green. It’s currently $121.20 off, which is pretty solid considering it sports active noise cancellation, built-in microphones and 60ms low latency connection.

Other PC accessory deals

So you’ve got your gaming computer, necessary peripherals and your speedy internet plan of choice – but do you have an appropriate router that can optimise its performance?

You see, gaming routers can streamline your internet traffic to make your connection more efficient and faster. Ultimately, they’re capable of handling more data and at a faster rate than the ones that you’re handed by your internet provider.

Ultimately, they’re capable of handling more data and at a faster rate than the ones that you’re handed by your internet provider. That’s why we recommend upgrading to the ASUS ROG Rapture gaming router, that’s currently on sale for $189 off. It can handle speeds up to 6,000Mbps and offer coverage for larger homes, which is great if your office is further away.