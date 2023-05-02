This Week’s Best eBay PC Deals, Featuring $325 off This MSI Gaming Laptop

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or PC accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.
We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.
Table of Contents
Best laptop and desktop deals
Whether you’re looking for a new personal laptop or even one to complete video editing or graphic design work, you can’t really look further than Apple’s Macbook Pro. Right now, it’s on sale for almost $400 off. This model features up to 21 hours of battery life, a powerful M1 Pro chip, three thunderbolt ports and a gorgeous 16-inch liquid retina XDR display.
You can check out more laptop deals below:
- Acer Aspire 3 Laptop – now $598.99 (down from $699.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16″ with M1 Max chip 1TB SSD/32GB (Space Grey) – now $3,899 (down from $4,294)
- GIGABYTE AORUS 17H BXF-74AU554SH Intel i7 Gaming Laptop – now $3,910 (down from $4,708.99)
- GIGABYTE G5 KD-52AU123SO 15.6″ Laptop – now $1,545 (down from $2,070)
- Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 i5-1135G7 Laptop – now $918.99 (down from $1,619.99)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga G4 2-in-1 Laptop – now $1,249.99 (down from $2,199)
- Microsoft Surface Gen 1 13.5″ i5-7300U 8GB RAM 256GB Laptop – now $335.20 (down from $419)
- MSI Thin GF63 12VE-002AU 15.6″ i5 Gaming Laptop – now $1,697 (down from $2,022.99)
Best monitor deals
A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.
If you’re going to invest in a monitor, you ought to go for gold with Samsung’s 34-inch QHD curved monitor. With its curved screen, you’ll be able to work for hours with decreased eye strain, while enjoying picture-perfect quality when watching videos or editing photos.
- ASUS 27 WQHD Gaming Monitor – now $569 (down from $766)
- Samsung CR500 27″ Full HD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $243.50 (down from $295.99)
- Samsung 34″ QHD Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor – now $798.90 (down from $950.40)
Best keyboard deals
Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents? The Razer BlackWidow V3 mini keyboard is a 65% sized one, which means more space to scribble down notes or accessorise your desk. But it also allows you to move your fingers across the board much more quickly and smoothly than you’d manage with a full-sized one.
- ASUS TUF Gaming K1 Keyboard – now $64.95 (down from $99)
- Onikuma G26 + CW905 RGB Mechanical Keyboard and Optical Mouse Bundle – now $79 (down from $149)
- Onikuma G27 Wired Keyboard – now $69 (down from $139)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $149.99 (down from $269.99)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $189 (down from $394.95)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $108 (down from $189)
Best mouse deals
The Razer Orochi V2 is a wireless gaming mouse that is lightweight and built to last. Its battery life can last up to 950 hours via Bluetooth and it can endure up to 60 million clicks. Its the perfect mouse for a marathon gamer.
- Logitech MX Master 3S Advance Performance Ergonomic Mouse – now $145.95 (down from $179.95)
- Onikuma CW902 Wired Gaming Mouse – now $25 (down from $59)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – now $59 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black) — now $79 (down from $129)
Best headset deals
The headset you wear while gaming can make a big difference to the way you play. Aside from blocking out any and all outside noises, the right headset will also allow you to hear enemy footsteps from a distance or immerse yourself deeper into the world as you explore.
The best deal going for a gaming headset right now is on the Razer Opus X in bright green. It’s currently $121.20 off, which is pretty solid considering it sports active noise cancellation, built-in microphones and 60ms low latency connection.
- Edifier W820NB Hybrid Active Bluetooth Headphones – now $79 (down from $119)
- EPOS H3PRO Hybrid Wireless Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset – now $239 (down from $399)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 Headset – now $149 (down from $319)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset – now $179 (down from $211.99)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset – now $154 (down from $239)
- Razer Opus X Active Noise Cancellation Headset (Green) – now $48.75 (down from $169.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – now $749 (down from $799)
Other PC accessory deals
So you’ve got your gaming computer, necessary peripherals and your speedy internet plan of choice – but do you have an appropriate router that can optimise its performance?
You see, gaming routers can streamline your internet traffic to make your connection more efficient and faster. Ultimately, they’re capable of handling more data and at a faster rate than the ones that you’re handed by your internet provider.
Ultimately, they’re capable of handling more data and at a faster rate than the ones that you’re handed by your internet provider. That’s why we recommend upgrading to the ASUS ROG Rapture gaming router, that’s currently on sale for $189 off. It can handle speeds up to 6,000Mbps and offer coverage for larger homes, which is great if your office is further away.
- ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Wireless Dual-Band 2.5G Gaming Router – now $592.48 (down from $799)
- AUSDOM AW651 HDR QHD 2K Zoomable Streaming Webcam with Tripod – now $99 (down from $199)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $89 (down from $139)
- Samsung 870 Evo 1TB 2.5″ SATA III SSD – now $138.95 (down from $229)
- Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD – now $108.90 (down from $394.68)
- Seagate Barracuda 3.5″ 4TB Hard Disk – now $124.90 (down from $259)
- Seagate IronWolf 3.5″ 8TB NAS SATA 3 HDD – now $254.99 (down from $640)
- Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS SATA Internal Hard Drive – now $165 (down from $289)
- Seagate IronWolf 10TB NAS Internal Hard Drive – now $298.90 (down from $799)
- TP-Link Archer AX55 AX3000 Dual Band Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $209.70 (down from $259)
- TP-Link TL-WA850RE 300Mbps Wireless Range Extender — now $39.70 (down from $49)