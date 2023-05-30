Optus Is Offering a 500GB Mobile Plan For $69 (Nice) but Not for Long (Not Nice)

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your current mobile plan, specifically because you’re after a lot of monthly data, then you’ll be excited to learn that Optus’ 500GB SIM-only plan is back.

As far as big data mobile plans go, the Optus Plus Promo plan has the best value on the market. You’ll get a 500GB data allowance, which is significantly larger than what most other telcos are offering, for only $69 per month for the first 12 months you’re with Optus. After your first year with the provider, the price will increase to $89 per month, which still gives you more data than most other mobile plans in that price range.

If you’re looking to upgrade to the Plus Promo plan, here’s how it compares to Optus’ other mobile plans, along with other telcos.

How does the Plus Promo plan compare to Optus’s other plans?

If you’re an avid fan of telco promos (weird hobby, but no judgement), then you’ll know that Optus will occasionally offer this 500GB plan for a limited time. The telco briefly offered it back in March, and it looks like this time around it’ll be available until June 30.

Here’s what the rest of Optus’ SIM-only plans look like:

As you can see, the discount has the 500GB plan currently sitting at the same price as the 220GB plan ($69 per month).

Even at full price, the 500GB will still give you more data than Optus’ 360GB, which is also priced at $89 per month.

All of Optus’ mobile plans are contract-free, so if you don’t want to pay $89 once this discount period ends, you’re able to swap plans or providers with no hassle. But even without the discount, the Plus plan has the best value of Optus’ SIM-only range.

How does this plan compare to other providers?

Compared to the other SIM-only plans being offered by other telcos with at least 200GB of data, the Optus Plus Promo plan still offers the best bang for your buck.

In terms of overall data allowance, the next closest plan is Optus’ 360GB plan at $89 per month. Even Telstra’s $89 per month plan tops out at 300GB of data.

Vodafone does have a slightly cheaper plan at $65 per month, but it only has 300GB of data. The 500GB Optus plan still has the best value in this price range – although this Vodafone plan isn’t a bad choice if you want to swap providers after the discount period ends.

This article has been updated since it was first published.