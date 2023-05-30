Nvidia, Now a Trillion-Dollar Company, Reckons Its New Supercomputer Officially ‘Closes the Digital Divide’

As big tech companies like Amazon forbid employees from entering code into ChatGPT, other big tech companies are more optimistic. Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang claims that anyone can code now with artificial intelligence and that a new era of technological literacy is upon us.

Huang gave a keynote speech at Computex in Taiwan on Monday, revealing Nvidia’s new supercomputer called DGX GH200 that the company hopes to use to build generative AI, as reported by CNBC. Nvidia’s new foray into an AI-building computer is not completely out-of-left field, as the hardware giant is likely looking to cash in on the artificial intelligence hype, but Huang is betting big on the future of the tech. The CEO reportedly told the crowd that this new era of AI will allow anyone to be a programmer.

“This computer doesn’t care how you program it, it will try to understand what you mean, because it has this incredible large language model capability. And so the programming barrier is incredibly low,” Huang reportedly said at the keynote, as quoted by CNBC. “We have closed the digital divide. Everyone is a programmer. Now, you just have to say something to the computer.”

But artificial intelligence can’t make everyone a programmer, much the same way spellcheck can’t make everyone a writer. Coding requires more than just a functional knowledge of where semicolons and for-loops go in a program, it requires extensive problem solving skills and the ability to think robustly about systems. While artificial intelligence could certainly help someone debug code or brainstorm an approach to an algorithm, it’s far from making everyone a programmer — at least for now.

Despite the leaps and bounds of AI tech, there are still those who will likely use it for worse. Earlier this year, a report from CyberArk found that OpenAI’s ChatGPT was really good at writing malware. The code had “advanced capabilities” that could “easily evade security products,” and further analysis of the code revealed that it had some shapeshifting properties that let it avoid traditional security measures.

Nvidia soars to $US1 trillion market cap

We briefly touched on it last week, but Nvidia is kicking goals.

Only a handful of publicly traded companies — six, to be exact — currently hold a market capitalisation of $US1 trillion or more. It’s a small, gilded club, composed almost entirely of Silicon Valley’s biggest players (give or take a Saudi Arabian energy giant). Now, however, the club has a new member: longtime graphics card maker, hardware supplier, and self-described “world leader in artificial intelligence computing” Nvidia which, in the midst of frenzied market excitement over AI, saw its market value skyrocket this week.

a share), officially cresting a capitalisation of $US1 trillion and making it one of only nine public companies to ever reach such a status. The triumph represents a new high for a company’s whose stock has already shot up 165 per cent since the beginning of this year. Just last week, Nvidia’s stock rose a startling 26 per cent, after the company unveiled better-than-expected quarterly earnings that were tied to its central role in the ongoing “AI revolution.”

Historically, Nvidia has made its money in chips and software, churning out a variety of GPUs and APIs to supply computers across the world with necessary parts and programs. With the need for increased computing power to support new data-intensive programs like ChatGPT, Nvidia is positioned to reap the benefits of Silicon Valley’s new AI obsession. After all, its hardware makers like Nvidia that produce the infrastructure that make AI software even possible.

“We’re now at the tipping point of a new computing era with accelerated computing and AI that’s been embraced by almost every computing and cloud company in the world,” said Huang.