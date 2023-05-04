Nothing Phone (2) is Coming to Australia (Soon)

Nothing, the company behind the light-up Nothing Phone (1), is still nothing in Australia, and its CEO wants that to change. Speaking to Inverse in January, Nothing CEO Carl Pei expressed a renewed focus on competing in the U.S. market with its upcoming second-generation Phone (2). That focus is spreading to Australia.

“We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets,” Pei said, citing the reason that last year’s Phone (1) didn’t make a splash stateside is that “hands were tied.” Instead, the company focused on building a team and establishing the product lineup. Pei insists that now the company is on “more solid footing,” so it can move on to its next phase of business.

Pei confirmed the existence of the Nothing Phone (2) during the interview, and that it would launch later this year.

The company this week let a bit more slip.

We now know that the phone is headed to Australia. In fact, the company’s Au website is hosting a Nothing event, with the page simply saying “Coming soon”.

But that’s about all that’s currently circulating. Pei does mention in the interview that the Phone (2) will be “more premium” than the first-generation Phone (1). But Pei won’t call it a flagship, as that would suggest it has the specifications to position it against industry heavyweights like Samsung and Apple. However, the Phone (2) will supposedly be premium compared to a mid-range phone meant for developing markets.

Pei lauded Nothing’s growth in overseas markets, claiming that it managed “almost 10x” the revenue in 2022 that it did in 2021 — which makes sense, considering Nothing only had a pair of economical earbuds on the market in 2021. It wasn’t until mid-last year that it debuted its Android device.

It’ll be interesting to see if the company continues with its Glyph interface and if it opens it up to tinkerers (it very much looks like it is). By the time the Phone (2) arrives, we may also be able to tell whether there’s a place for a phone as niche as Nothing when everyone else has slowed down spending.

This article has been updated since it was first published.