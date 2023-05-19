Nothing Chief Says the Phone (2) Will Boast a ‘Next Level Camera’

Nothing, the company behind the light-up Nothing Phone (1), is still nothing in Australia, and its CEO wants that to change. Speaking to Inverse in January, Nothing CEO Carl Pei expressed a renewed focus on competing in the U.S. market with its upcoming second-generation Phone (2). That focus is spreading to Australia.

“We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets,” Pei said, citing the reason that last year’s Phone (1) didn’t make a splash stateside is that “hands were tied.” Instead, the company focused on building a team and establishing the product lineup. Pei insists that now the company is on “more solid footing,” so it can move on to its next phase of business.

Pei confirmed the existence of the Nothing Phone (2) during the interview, and that it would launch later this year.

The company earlier this month let a bit more slip.

We now know that the phone is headed to Australia. In fact, the company’s Au website is hosting a Nothing event, with the page simply saying “Coming soon”.

Pei did mention in that interview that the Phone (2) will be “more premium” than the first-generation Phone (1). But he was hesitant to call it a flagship, as that would suggest it has the specifications to position it against industry heavyweights like Samsung and Apple.

But today, Pei gave us a little internet briefing on none other than Twitter. Here’s the thread.

There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here's some news – it’s going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. A clear upgrade from Phone (1). Let’s talk about the key differences👇 pic.twitter.com/l5NwCxDAVa — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 18, 2023

As you can see, the Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that gives the (2) twice as fast app opening speeds than the (1). He also reckons there’s an 80 per cent overall performance improvement. Battery life, he said, is also upped, as well as “significant improvements” across the board including network connectivity and camera capabilities.

“It’s not just about speed – it’s about the complete package,” Pei said.

But it’s the camera system that has our interest piqued.

📸 Next level camera: The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on Phone (1). As a result, the Phone (2) camera offers advanced features like Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60 fps. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 18, 2023

It’ll be interesting to see if the company continues with its Glyph interface and if it opens it up to tinkerers (it very much looks like it is). By the time the Phone (2) arrives, we may also be able to tell whether there’s a place for a phone as niche as Nothing when everyone else has slowed down spending.

This article has been updated since it was first published.