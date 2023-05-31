Nokia Thinks Re-Releasing a Flip Phone in Two New Colours Will Help Limit Doomscrolling

Nokia’s bringing back its popular 2660 smartphone in a range of new colours, with a particular focus on Gen Z customers that are trying to limit screentime.

The Nokia 2660 was originally released back in 2007, and was a foldable phone with the same shape as the company’s ‘brick’ phones, save a screen that could hinge up and down. It’s one of the most widely known phones Nokia ever made, and the company has continued to produce the 2660 as a ‘feature’ phone over the years – a feature phone being a phone with physical buttons and without a widescreen smartphone layout (otherwise known as a dumbphone).

And now, the latest spin on the Nokia 2660, which includes a 2.8-inch screen and very limited internet access (though it does have a Facebook app built-in), is being released in two new colours – Pop Pink and Lush Green. The phone has been available since September 2022, but only in a black colour finish – now it’s getting two new bright colours and a refreshed aim.

“The connection Australians have with the iconic Nokia flip phones of the late 1990s and early 2000s carry a lot of nostalgia for Australian consumers and especially Millennials who might have had one back in the day. We’re proud to be reinventing these great phones to support the resurgence amongst young Australians to help them connect more meaningfully with one another,” HMD Global’s country manager for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands Brenden Folitarik said. HMD Global is the parent company of Nokia.

“People want more simplicity, more face-to-face time, more time to think, and time to have an uninterrupted conversation. I’m sure we all have examples where a beautiful life moment has been spoiled by a distraction or notification. That’s why we are re-introducing the Nokia 2660 Flip, to give people these important beautiful life moments back,” HMD Global’s chief marketing officer Lars Silberbauer added.

Nokia reckons that four out of 10 Aussies do a ‘digital detox’ for as long as 26 days per year and that there’s a market for people that want either less tech in their lives or perhaps less invasive tech. A downgraded smartphone without a large screen and with much fewer apps is probably a terrific play for this.

You do obviously get to keep all the basics with a phone like this: texting, phone calls, and a 0.3MP rear camera for what Nokia calls ‘lo-fi style pictures’. Going off reviews, you can also expect a battery life over several days. Snake also comes on the phone.

If you’re interested in picking up one of Nokia’s colourful new 2660 phones, they’ll be available in Australia between late June and early July, at the price of $129.