Netflix’s Disenchantment May Live On in Comic Book Form

It may be easy to forget, but Matt Groening’s Disenchantment still exists as one of Netflix’s big adult animated series. While not as big a hit as The Simpsons or Futurama, it seems to have found its own niche over the years and managed to survive Netflix’s multiple cancellation sprees to compete its 40-episode order. And like those two shows (and other hit Netflix series like Stranger Things and Voltron: Legendary Defender), it sounds like it’s starting to grow beyond TV and into the realm of comics.

Per GamesRadar, publisher Titan Comics is expected to publish three graphic novels based the fantasy comedy series starting in September. Two of the Disenchantment: Untold Tales issues were first published in 2019 as an exclusive to conventiongoers through Groening’s now defunct Bungo Comics label. The other issues outside of that pair have never seen the light of day, which adds some significance to their release. It’s claimed these graphic novels will comprise “over 500 pages and 17 issues of original strips, featuring all-new stories…The first graphic novel in this exciting series also features exclusive content from the show’s creators.”

Disenchantment first premiered in 2018 and stars Abbi Jacobson as a free-spirited (read: adventurous and alcoholic) princess named Bean who explores her kingdom of Dreamland and neighbouring countries with her person demon Luci (Eric Andre) and a half-elf named Elfo (Nat Faxon). The show’s gotten solid reviews since it’s release, but the sizable waits between seasons haven’t helped the show — Part 2 came out in 2019, Part 3 released in 2021. Part 4 came out early 2022, and it appears that new episodes are on the way: this past January, co-showrunner Josh Weinstein said the crew was in post-production on a Part 5, and believed it would release later in the summer. Netflix has yet to officially confirm this, though it probably won’t be long before that changes.

Disenchantment: Untold Tales’ first volume is expected to release on September 19.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.