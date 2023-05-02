Another Rejection for NBN Co and Its Pricing and Service Rules

The ACCC has rejected NBN Co’s proposed variation to its Special Access Undertaking, putting a pause on the company’s plans to modify the rules for how and what broadband providers must do in order to access the National Broadband Network, once again.

After NBN Co in July withdrew a variation to its Special Access Undertaking it made the prior March, it then proposed a new one (the one in question) in November. While the ACCC rejected the submission, the rejection is conditional, as there are some specific issues NBN Co could address to “accelerate the pathway to an acceptable variation”.

The Special Access Undertaking (SAU) is a key part of the regulation of the NBN. Essentially, they’re the terms that govern how NBN Co operates. The Special Access Undertaking sets the rules for broadband providers to access the NBN over the coming decades, such as how the minimum service standards and price caps will be determined over time. Any update to the NBN SAU requires NBN Co to lodge a variation to the ACCC, which is then published for consultation. The ACCC must then decide whether to accept or reject the variation to the undertaking, apply the statutory test, and take into consideration the stakeholder feedback received.

After consultations had completed, NBN Co sent a letter to the ACCC that detailed a few tweaks. But, the ACCC cannot approve it subject to conditions, or make changes to the proposal. Hence the fact the ACCC can today say it likes the sound of variations, but it can’t just adopt them and move along with putting them in place.

TL;DR: Two rejected proposals in the space of a year and a watchdog that can’t just make changes ad hoc.

“The NBN SAU is receiving such detailed attention because it will play such an important role in promoting competition and encouraging efficient broadband markets over its remaining term of 17 years,” ACCC commissioner Anna Brakey added during her speech to the Comms Day Summit in Sydney on Tuesday. “With the current SAU no longer fit for purpose, it is absolutely critical that we get the right regulatory settings in place for the NBN.”

READ MORE These Are the Cheapest NBN Plans for Every Speed Tier

Alongside the speech, Brakey published the ACCC’s draft decision. She said the ACCC is not at this time satisfied that the November proposed variation would result in access terms that promote the long-term interests of consumers over the duration of the variation, due to limitations in the processes under which those terms of access are periodically reset.

“Further, the ACCC considers the proposal would require revenue allowances from 1 July 2032 that would not create incentives for a regulated entity to act efficiently,” she said, noting the watchdog also had concerns that the terms within the NBN’s proposed Special Access Undertaking posed risks to efficiency and competition.

The ACCC is now seeking submissions on its draft decision, as well as industry views on the further changes NBN Co has proposed in its March letter. Should NBN Co withdraw its current variation proposal and resubmit a revised one, the ACCC would then publish and call for submissions on this new proposal, drawing this overdue process out even longer.

This article has been updated since it was first published.