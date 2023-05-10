Australia’s First Electric Ford Comes With an Eye-Watering $80K Price Tag

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E is finally coming to Australia.

The electric SUV will be available from Q4 2023, a Ford spokesperson told Gizmodo Australia, and will follow the launch of Ford’s electric commercial van down under, the E-Transit. Three variants will be offered to customers.

The Mach-E will be the first electric consumer-level Ford put on sale in the country (and the F-150 Lightning may follow it).

“It’s an exciting time for electric vehicles in Australia, and Mach-E gives us the chance to do what Mustang has done best for decades – put a smile on customer’s faces,” said Ford Australia and New Zealand president and CEO Andrew Birkic in March when the Mach-E was revealed at the Melbourne Grand Prix.

“We know Australians love that feeling of driving a performance car, and the Mach-E will mean they can enjoy that iconic Mustang freedom with all the benefits that an EV offers. There’s something special about the Mach-E that you can only really understand once you get behind the wheel.”

The top-of-the-range Ford Mustang Mach-E sold in Australia will be called the ‘GT’, and it’ll be the fastest vehicle Ford sells in the country, with a 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds. It’ll be joined by the middle ‘Premium’ option and the standard ‘Select’ option.

The AWD dual motor ‘GT’ option offers a range of close to 600km (WLTP) on a single charge while a single motor is active, but with both motors activated, the company claims it can reach up to 490km. The GT ships with improved suspension and performance brakes, along with an ‘Untame Plus’ driving mode for track days.

Meanwhile, the single motor ‘Premium’ can reach up to 600km with a 91kWh battery (216kW/430Nm motor), while the ‘Select’ can reach up to 470km with its 71kW battery (198kW/430Nm motor). Both of these models are RWD.

Each car ships with a 15.5-inch centre console infotainment system with Ford’s SYNC4 operating system, wireless phone charging, a B&O sound system and a panoramic sunroof by default.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Australian pricing and availability

The Ford Mustang Mach-E will be available in Australia from Q4 2023 (so in October, November or December), and will be available at three different price points:

Ford Mustang Mach-E Select: $79,990

$79,990 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium: $92,990

$92,990 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT: $108,990

Prospective buyers will be able to make reservations from May 10 on the Ford website. The Mustang Mach-E will be the first of many EVs for the company, with Ford planning to bring at least five electrified vehicles to Australia by the end of 2024.

This article has been updated since it was originally published.