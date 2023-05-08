Meg 2: The Trench Looks Even Wilder Than Its Predecessor

It was the summer of 2018. A movie starring Jason Statham and a giant shark hit theatres and those who saw it generally enjoyed it. That film, The Meg, went on to gross over $US500 ($694) million worldwide, if you can believe it, and work soon began on a sequel. That sequel is coming to theatres in August and now has its first trailer.

Meg 2: The Trench arrives from indie director Ben Wheatley (High Rise, In the Earth) but there’s nothing indie about this. Statham is back and, besides now battling multiple Megs (short for megalodon) and other giant sea creatures, he also rides a wave on a jet ski. Whatever it takes to save the world. Here’s the delightfully over-the-top first trailer for Meg 2: The Trench.

Now, if you watching that mindblowing hilarity and thinking, “WTF is happening in this movie,” here’s the description Warner Bros. provided. Be warned though, it does not add much beyond its very excited tone.

Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time. Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with “Meg 2: The Trench” – where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!

Statham and Jing are joined by returning co-stars Sophia Cai and Page Kennedy along with Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, and Cliff Curtis. It hits theatres August 4.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.