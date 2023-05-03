Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Still Doesn’t Have a Second Trailer, But It Does Have a Prequel Comic Book

Almost two years have passed since fans got their first look at Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. And while we still don’t know specifically when that game is coming out, or when a second trailer will be released, the story of the game will begin to come to life on May 6, aka Free Comic Book Day.

PlayStation just revealed that Insomniac and Marvel have teamed up on a comic that will serve as a prequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is expected to come out later this year on PlayStation 5.

“When we initially sat down with the team at Marvel, we explored a few different ideas about what kinds of stories we could tell in a prequel comic,” Jon Paquette, the narrative director at Insomniac, wrote. “But we kept coming back to the same core premise — What if Peter, Miles, and MJ had to team up against a new supervillain whose powers they didn’t understand? Additionally, we wanted to make sure that we could get a peek into what this heroic trio has been doing since the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. What is Pete up to now that there are two Spider-Men in the city? How is Miles doing in school? And how is MJ’s journalism career going?”

Which, let’s be honest, is the big question. How IS MJ’s journalism career going? Why wasn’t that given its own spinoff game ala Miles Morales? We may never know.

Seriously though, the supervillain in question is none other than the Hood and he’ll apparently make Peter and Miles question everything. “In this story, their lives collide as Peter, Miles, and MJ attempt to balance their responsibilities to the city, and each other. They keep coming back to one of the main themes of the comic: is magic real?” Paquette said.

The Spider-Man 2 prequel comic was written by Christos Gage featuring art by Ig Guara, and it’ll be available at participating comic book shops on Free Comic Book Day, which is May 6. It’ll also be available for download on Marvel Unlimited in the U.S. that day and worldwide sometime in the future. Here’s the full cover.