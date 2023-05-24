Legendary Musician and Pop Culture Icon Tina Turner Has Died

Multiple Grammy winner and musical legend Tina Turner, an electric performer whose storied career stretched back to the 1960s and included a string of hits, has died after a long illness at the age of 83, as reported by Variety and numerous other sources.

Her life story was dramatized in 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It (an adaptation of her memoir, in which she was portrayed by Angela Bassett), and she soared to fame thanks to songs like “Proud Mary,” one of many hits she had alongside her then-husband, Ike Turner, and later solo chart-toppers like “The Best,” “Private Dancer,” “Better Be Good to Me,” and many more.

But even beyond just her music, Turner proved a charismatic presence on the big screen, turning in memorable roles like the Acid Queen in 1975 Who musical Tommy, and a cameo (as the fictional mayor of Los Angeles!) in 1993 action fantasy Last Action Hero. Most exciting, however, was her turn in 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome as Aunty Entity, a fierce ruler who’s also a post-apocalyptic fashion icon; the movie’s also bookended by two Turner hits: “One of the Living” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome).” Though she was rightfully dubbed “the Queen of Rock n’ Roll,” Turner leaves behind a towering legacy across all of pop culture.

