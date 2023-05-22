Jeff Bezos Reportedly Engaged to Lauren Sanchez — Will Still Launch Her Into Space

Before launching girlfriend Lauren Hernandez into space, Jeff Bezos has apparently popped the question: The two are reportedly engaged following five years together.

Page Six reported on the engagement, citing a source close to the couple. The couple is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival in the south of France, and partying on Bezos’ $US500 ($694) million yacht that has Sanchez’s likeness adorning the front with a mermaid figurine. Bezos and Sanchez have been publicly a couple since 2019, after Bezos split with Mackenzie Scott, his wife of 25 years. While Bezos may have a questionable taste in catering, he’ll have plenty of time for wedding planning since he stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021.

The couple will have to plan around Sanchez’s flight into space in 2024, where she will lead an all-female crew. The suborbital flight will see Sánchez and the crew cross into the lowest part of space, past a boundary called the Kármán line that’s approximately 62 miles (100 kilometers) high, for around 15 minutes. There are currently no specific details on who will join Sánchez on the mission, but the suborbital flight will likely be the most high profile for the company since William Shatner made a similar flight in 2021.

“It’s going to be women who are making a difference in the world and who are impactful and have a message to send,’” Sánchez told the Wall Street Journal. “I’m super excited about it. And a little nervous. I’ve wanted to be in the rocket from the jump, so [Bezos] is excited to make this happen with all of these women.”

Sánchez, a former news reporter, has been a pilot for over ten years and has worked as an aerial consultant on Christopher Nolan’s film Dunkirk. She is also the vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund and is interested in preserving our planet, even if Amazon isn’t.