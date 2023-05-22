Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Finally Reveals a Bit About the Actual Dial

Right now, at this very moment, you can buy tickets to see a new Indiana Jones movie. And that’s a very exciting thing. Sure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny doesn’t open for another five weeks, but with tickets on sale, the anticipation is starting to get very, very real, no matter what early reviews say.

Along with the news of the ticket release, Lucasfilm just released a new TV spot for the film with some new footage — and it actually pulls the curtain back ever so slightly about the mysterious “Dial of Destiny.” We still don’t officially know what it is or does but this TV spot does tell us some very interesting facts.

If you don’t want to be spoiled at all, you probably shouldn’t watch this, but if you want to do some Indy-style exploring, watch and let’s chat after.

So right at the start, we hear Indy say “In 213 BC, Archimedes built the dial” to which Helena, probably not in the same scene, adds, “That can change the course of history.” We also see two characters (maybe Indy, maybe not) crack open some ancient box, then another character (which is edited to look like it’s Indy but clearly is not) spray lighter fluid on a tablet and set it on fire, revealing some sort of dial. Is this the Dial of Destiny? Maybe, but later in the trailer we see a much more complicated dial that has some sort of smaller key that unlocks it from the centre.

There’s a lot of fancy editing there to put us off the scent but we do know a few things for sure. The dial is over 2,000 years old and was made by the Greek science and maths genius Archimedes. And, for some reason, it seems to come apart into multiple pieces. Is that for security? And how can a dial change history? Well, put it together. Maths, science, and history being changed? How can history be changed by someone doing maths? We won’t spoil anything here out of an abundance of caution, but it certainly sounds like some of the early rumours about the film’s plot are true, which you can read more about here.

All the mystery, speculation, and literal years of waiting are almost finally over though. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is out June 30 and tickets are on sale now.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.