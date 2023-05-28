Here’s the Full List of TV Shows Removed from Disney+ & Hulu

Earlier in the month, Disney revealed that it would be pulling a Warner Bros. Discovery and removing various media from its many streaming services like Disney+ and Hulu. Though the 2018 documentary on The Little Mermaid animator Howard Ashman was saved from deletion, those other shows and movies — at least 105 titles overall — weren’t so lucky. Disney only gave audiences about a week to watch what they could before these things got removed from the platform forever in the aim of cutting costs. Among that list includes some pretty recent stuff, including Willow and the pretty solid The Princess. And for many of these, there is no other way to view them — not on YouTube, no physical release, no nothing.

As of Friday, May 26, this is the full list of removals from Disney+ and Hulu around the world. Depending on the country you live in, some of these may remain on the services while others have been delisted in their place.

America the Beautiful

Among the Stars

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Behind the Magic: The Making of Willow

Best In Snow

Best In Dough

Better Nate Than Never

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Big Shot

Black Beauty

Black Narcissus

Chasing Waves

Chasing Virgins

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Chef vs Wild

Chorus: Success, Here We Go!

Clouds

Club Mickey Mouse

Conversations with Friends

Damned Fate

Darby And The Dead

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

DisneyNature – Penguins – Life On The Edge

DisneyNature – In the Footsteps of Elephants

DisneyNature – Diving With Dolphins

Dollface

Earth To Ned

Encore!

Everything’s Trash

Family Reboot

Fauci

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

Flora & Ulysses

Foodtasic

Future Man

Gina Yei

Hache: Let’s Not Talk About It

Harmonious Live!

Hollywood Stargirl

The Hip Hop Nutcracker!

Insanity

It Was Not My Fault

It’s A Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer

It’s All Right!

Just Beyond

Keep This Between Us

Limbo

Little Demon

Looking for Alaska

Love In The Time Of Corona

Love Trip Paris

Low Tone Club

Magic Camp

Maggie

Marvel 616

Marvel’s The Runaways

Marvel’s Project Hero

Mask vs Knight

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

More Than Robots!

Motherland Fort Salem

The Mysterious Benedict Society

On Pointe

Own The Room

Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays

Pistol

Pick Of The Litter

Prime Time

Prop Culture

Queen Family Sing-Along

Race To The Centre Of The Earth

Repatriated

Reprisal

Rogue Trip

Rosaline

Shop Class

Stargirl

Stuntman

Super / Natural

The Big Fib

The Bomber

The Cry of the Butterflies

The Come Up

The Deep End

The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn’t

The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty

The Hot Zone – Seasons 1 & 2

The Next Thing You Eat

The One And Only Ivan

The Premise

The Princess

The Quest

The Right Stuff

The Real Right Stuff

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage – A Soul of a Nation Presentation

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

Turner & Hooch (Series)

Wilderness of Error

Willow

Wolfgang

Y: The Last Man

[via What’s On Disney+]

