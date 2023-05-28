Here’s the Full List of TV Shows Removed from Disney+ & Hulu

Earlier in the month, Disney revealed that it would be pulling a Warner Bros. Discovery and removing various media from its many streaming services like Disney+ and Hulu. Though the 2018 documentary on The Little Mermaid animator Howard Ashman was saved from deletion, those other shows and movies — at least 105 titles overall — weren’t so lucky. Disney only gave audiences about a week to watch what they could before these things got removed from the platform forever in the aim of cutting costs. Among that list includes some pretty recent stuff, including Willow and the pretty solid The Princess. And for many of these, there is no other way to view them — not on YouTube, no physical release, no nothing.
As of Friday, May 26, this is the full list of removals from Disney+ and Hulu around the world. Depending on the country you live in, some of these may remain on the services while others have been delisted in their place.
- America the Beautiful
- Among the Stars
- Artemis Fowl
- Be Our Chef
- Behind the Magic: The Making of Willow
- Best In Snow
- Best In Dough
- Better Nate Than Never
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
- Big Shot
- Black Beauty
- Black Narcissus
- Chasing Waves
- Chasing Virgins
- Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
- Chef vs Wild
- Chorus: Success, Here We Go!
- Clouds
- Club Mickey Mouse
- Conversations with Friends
- Damned Fate
- Darby And The Dead
- Diary of a Future President
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
- DisneyNature – Penguins – Life On The Edge
- DisneyNature – In the Footsteps of Elephants
- DisneyNature – Diving With Dolphins
- Dollface
- Earth To Ned
- Encore!
- Everything’s Trash
- Family Reboot
- Fauci
- Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW
- Flora & Ulysses
- Foodtasic
- Future Man
- Gina Yei
- Hache: Let’s Not Talk About It
- Harmonious Live!
- Hollywood Stargirl
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker!
- Insanity
- It Was Not My Fault
- It’s A Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer
- It’s All Right!
- Just Beyond
- Keep This Between Us
- Limbo
- Little Demon
- Looking for Alaska
- Love In The Time Of Corona
- Love Trip Paris
- Low Tone Club
- Magic Camp
- Maggie
- Marvel 616
- Marvel’s The Runaways
- Marvel’s Project Hero
- Mask vs Knight
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- More Than Robots!
- Motherland Fort Salem
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- On Pointe
- Own The Room
- Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays
- Pistol
- Pick Of The Litter
- Prime Time
- Prop Culture
- Queen Family Sing-Along
- Race To The Centre Of The Earth
- Repatriated
- Reprisal
- Rogue Trip
- Rosaline
- Shop Class
- Stargirl
- Stuntman
- Super / Natural
- The Big Fib
- The Bomber
- The Cry of the Butterflies
- The Come Up
- The Deep End
- The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn’t
- The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty
- The Hot Zone – Seasons 1 & 2
- The Next Thing You Eat
- The One And Only Ivan
- The Premise
- The Princess
- The Quest
- The Right Stuff
- The Real Right Stuff
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
- Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage – A Soul of a Nation Presentation
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
- Turner & Hooch (Series)
- Wilderness of Error
- Willow
- Wolfgang
- Y: The Last Man
