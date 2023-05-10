Google’s $750 ‘Budget’ Handset Looks Almost as Good as the Real Thing

We knew the Pixel 7a was coming, but Google has finally put us out of our misery, announcing the new ‘budget’ device early this morning.

The Google Pixel 7a has a more than decent legacy to follow. For years, we’ve considered the ‘A’ series from Google to be a brilliant handset, one trumped only by the older siblings in its number range. The Google Pixel 6a, for example, was the budget version of the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. With the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro having been out in the market since October, the 7a is the last edition in the ‘7’ range, offering a cheaper alternative to the other two.

Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a is $749. The 7 is $999-$1,129 and the 7 Pro is $1,299-$1,599. For $850 less, the 7a will give you much of what the company’s flagships offer. It’s still the same software, much the same hardware, and how you use the device doesn’t change much, either.

Specs at a glance

Display: 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED (90Hz refresh rate)

6.1-inch FHD+ OLED (90Hz refresh rate) Processor: Google Tensor G2 (same brains as the Pixel 7 Pro)

Google Tensor G2 (same brains as the Pixel 7 Pro) Storage: 128GB (8GB RAM)

128GB (8GB RAM) Camera system: 64MP (wide), 13MP (ultrawide), 8MP (selfie)

64MP (wide), 13MP (ultrawide), 8MP (selfie) Battery: all-day battery, Pixel’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours.

all-day battery, Pixel’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours. Connectivity: 5G

5G Colours: Charcoal, Sea, Snow.

You’ll notice the Pixel 7a is still very Google – it looks super similar to its predecessor and also boasts the same aesthetic as the 7 and 7 Pro. Google also reckons it’s also the most durable ‘a’ series device yet.

One of the biggest differences you’ll notice as a consumer, though, is the up in camera quality. As you can see in the list above, the 7a has a 64MP (wide) and 13MP (ultrawide) camera – this is up from 12.2MP and 12.2MP respectively.

The design of the rear camera system is the most obvious change, with the 7a looking more like its 7 friends.

Features at a glance

All of the camera features you get on the 7 and 7 Pro are coming to the 7a, too.

The ‘a’ also gives you the option to use your face to unlock the device and Google’s VPN is available as standard.

Google Pixel 7a review

We had a week with the phone, so head on over here to see our Google Pixel 7a review.

Australian pricing and availability

The Google Pixel 7a is available for $749 on May 11 (today) from Telstra, Optus, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Officeworks.

This article has been updated since it was first published.